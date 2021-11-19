BWW Review: COCO SUTTON-A Extraordinary Destination in the Midtown East Neighborhood for Pizza and Italian Specialties

Pizza paradise is just what you'll find at Coco Sutton, located on 1st Avenue at 59th Street . But this stylish venue is not just about delectable pizzas, there's so much more to discover. In these busy times, there's nothing better than fresh, delicious Italian specialties.

Restaurateur, Pino Luongo in collaboration with industry veterans, Ciro Verde, and Alessandro Bandini created Coco Sutton. This uptown location has become a favorite of food lovers that come from near and far to enjoy the inventive menu and great vibe. Coco Sutton is convenient to Midtown East and the area's bustling shopping district. Visit just once, and the venue will be your go-to spot whenever you are in the neighborhood.

Coco Sutton features thin crust pizza, Italian specialties, an impressive raw bar, and a wonderful selection of bubbles to accompany your meal. We had the pleasure of visiting on a weekday evening. The nicely appointed bar area and sleek modern decor is well suited for gathering. The mellow lighting and the vibrant pink color scheme combine to recall a chic cafe in sun-kissed Florence. Service is prompt, knowledgeable, and helpful.

Menu items start with the very best ingredients sourced from throughout Italy that includes tomatoes from Cilento, Fiordilatte from Campania, capers and anchovies from Sicily, oregano from Pantelleria, artisanal flour from the Neapolitan region, and olive oil from Tuscany. Several of the pizzas are made using Pino Luongo's renowned pasta sauces as pizza toppings, while all pizzas offer an imaginative take on the traditonal.

The freshest, most succulent East Coast Oyster Selection is a great way to kick off your Coco Sutton experience. Add a house salad that includes Cavoletti with crispy Brussels sprouts, fresh fennel, arugula and crumbled feta cheese or their Classic Caesar. Perfectly baked focaccia is a must such as the Focaccia Robiola, the savory bread filled with robiola cheese then topped with a drizzle of white truffle oil. Don't miss ordering The Buzzetti or "mini calzone" to to accompany your meal.

Some of our favorite pizzas include Formaggi e Funghi with gruyere, fontina, gorgonzola, and Fiordilatte mozzarella topped with garlic and herb roasted mushrooms; Burrata with tomato sauce, whole Burrata and pesto; the traditional Margherita; and the Pazza with thinly sliced potato, ragu' of broccoli and cauliflower, fontina cheese & black truffle paste. You can even add extra toppings for a slight additional charge such as anchovies, spicy Salame Calabrese, Prosciutto di Parma or sautéed mushrooms. The 3-meter Pazzeria is a must when you are dining with friends and family. You can choose from three toppings and it serves 3 people.

Indulge in signature pasta dishes such as Spaghetti Rustica, Lasagna Bolognese, and Spaghetti Vongole with Manila clams white wine, fresh garlic, parsley, and crushed red pepper. It's nice to know that Coco Sutton's menu also offers a sandwich menu served with fries that includes choices like grilled chicken, sweet sausage, sliced brisket of beef or meatballs.

Be sure to top off your meal with Tiramisu. This specialty dessert has subtly sweet, custardy layers that make the classic Italian creation memorable. Satisfy your sweet tooth with Focaccia con Nutella filled with the popular chocolate hazelnut spread and ricotta.

Coco Sutton is ideal for your next pizza craving or desire for fine Italian specialties that you will adore. They serve a lunch and dinner menu Tuesday to Sunday and are closed on Mondays. In addition to on premises dining, take out and delivery is available. And remember them for your next special occasion gatherings. Their entire space can be reserved for up to 60 people. The restaurant is located at 1078 First Avenue, New York, NY 10022. Visit their web site at https://www.cocopazzeria.com/sutton or call them at 646.869.4004. You can contact the restaurant by at info@cocopazzeria.com. Coco Pazzeria also has a downtown location in SoHo at 307 Spring Street.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Coco Sutton