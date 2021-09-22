ANGRY ORCHARD and BUSHWICK KITCHEN Team Up for Cider Inspired Hot Sauces

This fall, Angry Orchard and Bushwick Kitchen are helping you spice up your backyard BBQ with NEW cider-inspired hot sauces. Our team and the culinary experts at Bushwick Kitchen carefully crafted three delicious cider-influenced hot sauces that include the zesty flavors of Peach Mango Habañero, Strawberry Jalapeño, and Crisp Apple Jalapeño. These sauces will pair perfectly with grilled shrimp, pork tacos, and of course, chicken wings.

Each sauce is blended with top-notch ingredients. The Crisp Apple Jalapeño even includes apples sourced straight from the Angry Orchard in Walden, New York. These sauces are the perfect combination of spicy and sweet.

Once you get to know these new sauces, they will be a staple item when you are cooking or having a barbecue and you will soon be sharing them with friends and family.

Weak Knees Peach Mango Habañero Hot Sauce - Juicy peaches and mangos have been paired inspired by Angry Orchard's Peach Mango cider, with a pants-kicker spice blend of habaneros, coriander, cumin, ginger and more and then topped it with a little tang from cider vinegar for a heat that's fully developed into an entire moment with each drop.

Weak Knees Strawberry Jalapeño Hot Sauce - Inspired by Angry Orchard' Strawberry cider, ruby red strawberries are pureed and infused with Bushwick Kitchen's red pepper blend of habaneros, jalapeños and OG gochujang paste for a sauce that'll give you layers of heat, garlic/smoke and a sprinkle of sweet.

Weak Knees Crisp Apple Jalapeño Hot Sauce - Crisp + heat? Trust that this combo is refreshingly exciting and drool-worthy. Blending Angry Orchard's apples from their Orchard with spicy serrano and jalapeño peppers, balanced with sweet apple butter and topped with savory faves like basil and ginger, this sauce is the apple of your eye.

All of the sauces are now available for purchase at Bushwick Kitchen for $13.99 or in-person at Angry Orchard's Cider House in Walden, NY. These hot sauces are just what you need to say goodbye to Summer and hello to Fall.

For more information on Angry Orchard, please visit https://www.angryorchard.com/.

For more information on Bushwick Kitchen, please visit https://bushwickkitchen.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Angry Orchard