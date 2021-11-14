Meet the Sommelier: Kathleen Standridge, Sommelier & Wine Director for The Shipwrights Daughter in Mystic, CT

Kathleen Standridge began her career in restaurants at New York's East Village institution Lavagna. The winner of several Wine Spectator awards, owner Yogos Hatziefthimiou is one of the city's great Italian wine experts. Over the next eight years, Kathleen was mentored and trained in the nuances of Italian wine. While at Lavagna, she had the opportunity to meet and be influenced by many in the world of wine, including top Italian producers and wine makers.

From Lavagna, Kathleen moved to work at tasting-menu focused The Eddy, with famed cocktail wizard Luis Hernandez, the Michael White group at Osteria Morini in Soho, and then on to the exclusive Italian restaurant, I Sodi in the West Village, with legendary chef Rita Sodi. At I Sodi, Kathleen perfected her service style and her knowledge of high end Italian cuisine and wines, serving the well-heeled and celebrity clientele of the neighborhood, while formally training and receiving her sommelier certification through the Sommelier Society of America.

After 10 years in service positions in NYC restaurants, Kathleen moved to the selling side of the wine world with Massanois Imports, a boutique, small producer focused company. With Massoinois, Kathleen trained extensively across the company's portfolio to round out her wine knowledge. Already an expert in the wines of Italy, her experience with Massoinios gave her exposure and training under some of the city's best experts of American and French wine, including Philippe Marchal, former head sommelier for Daniel Boulud. In her position, she was also able to meet and get to know many small producers and winemakers, instilling in her a love and respect for the way that the craft is practiced by those who value stewardship of the land and perfecting of winemaking traditions.

In 2019 Kathleen moved to Mystic, Connecticut with her family to open The Shipwright's Daughter with her husband, critically acclaimed Chef David Standridge. Since taking on the wine list at The Shipwrights Daughter, Kathleen has curated one of the top wine lists in the region, showcasing a tight and precise 150 bottle selection with offerings for all wine lovers.

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Kathleen about her background and "The Shipwright's Daughter" for our "Meet the Sommelier" feature.

What inspired you to become interested in the world of wine?

I first really started getting into wine when I had the opportunity to meet with wine makers and vintners. I have so much respect for the people who make quality driven wine. Many of the top winemakers that I have had the honor of working with are at heart simple farmers and caretakers of their land. There is so much to love about learning about different wine regions all over the world. Great wine always starts in the vineyard, and can never get enough of how resilient people can be when dealing with their climate and their land in such unique and creative ways. I am continually inspired by the farmers and winemakers who make amazing wines in what can seem like impossible situations, from fires, droughts, active volcanoes, frosts, steep and treacherous mountain sides or anything else in between.

What special personal qualities or talents have enhanced your career?

I think at its heart great hospitality and service starts with compassion. Every guest who comes through the door is walking in with their own unique experiences. Some people might be coming in for a celebration, some guests want to talk about their day, some just want to sit down and not have to answer questions for the first time all day. I think I have always been very good at reading a guest's mood and interpreting that into a tailored dining experience. I have always tried to think four steps ahead of what a guest may need so that when the time comes, they don't even have to ask for what they want. It's the small things, but I think long term the little things and thoughtful details are what have made the biggest impact on my career.

Who have been some of your professional mentors or individuals who have inspired your work?

My first boss, Yorgos Hatziefthimiou at Lavagna, made a huge impression on me in terms of mentorship. He was like my New York City dad. I was young when I started out in the industry and he was very thoughtful; he even used to walk me back to the front door of my apartment on late nights to make sure that I got home safely. Yorgos saw that I was a hard worker and that I have a very curious nature. He could tell that I was interested in learning more about wine, so he let me sit in on tastings with him or meetings with wine makers. More than just wine, I think he taught me a lot about how to think to the end of a problem, or if I had a question not to wait for someone to hand me an answer but to go out and find it for myself.

Do you have a piece of advice for those aspiring to work in the profession?

My biggest piece of advice to people looking to work in this profession is to always remain curious. Wine is not static, it is a moving landscape that changes as much as the weather. There are always new producers coming up, and even well-established wineries change their styles. Keep an open mind, the second you think you know everything is the second you stop learning.

Tell us a little about your traveling experiences as a sommelier?

I am from western New York, so I have always had a great fondness for wines from the Finger Lakes. New York State is second only to California when it comes to wine production in the states, which is actually pretty incredible when you consider Washington and Oregon are some other pretty major players in wine from the US. I love some of the little wineries upstate, like Eminence Road Farm Wineries, Sheldrake Point Winery and Paumanok Vineyards in the North Fork of Long Island.

Why do you find your career as a sommelier so rewarding?

My aim has always been to make exceptional wine more accessible and approachable. There is nothing better in the world to me than watching someone's eyes light up when they learn something new about a new wine and leave the restaurant with the satisfaction of not only sharing a beautiful bottle, but also retiring from their evening with the confidence of knowing more than they did before.

What is one of your favorite dishes and what would you select for it?

I think in my heart one of the reasons why I am so attracted to Italian wine is because I have a deep love and appreciation of Italian food. Nothing can compare to a fine cured Italian ham and a refreshing Lambrusco, but one of my favorite Italian combinations would have to be the cuisine of coastal Italy. I love squid ink pasta with seafood Bolognese. I am a true subscriber to the idea that "what grows together goes together", and would happily pair a frutti di mare pasta with a volcanic show stopper from Mount Etna, Sicily.

Tell us a little about the restaurant or organization that you currently work with?

I am the current sommelier and wine director for The Shipwrights Daughter in Mystic, Connecticut. The restaurant is part of The Whalers Inn, a historic hotel and cornerstone of the community in the heart of Mystic. The menu changes daily and focuses on a modern take of New England cuisine, showcasing some of the freshest local seafood that I have ever had the honor of working with. I have the great pleasure of working with my husband and executive chef of The Shipwrights Daughter, David Standridge. Under the direction of the late Joel Robuchon, David earned two Michelin Stars at the L'Atelier de Joel Robuchon at the Four Seasons, New York. This is our first time working together professionally; truly a long-term dream of ours that has come to realization. As a perfect complement in love and life, we like to think that we are the perfect pair as chef and sommelier.

The Shipwrights Daughter is located at 20 East Main Street, Mystic, CT 06355. For more information, hours, and menus, please visit https://www.shipwrightsdaughter.com/ and call 860.536.7605.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Kathleen Standridge and The Shipwrights Daughter