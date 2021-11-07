Cooking Time: Chef Marc Forgione and FOTILE

Broadwayworld recently attended a virtual media event, hosted live by Iron Chef and New York City restaurant owner, Marc Forgione. In partnership with FOTILE, Marc demonstrated a specialty recipe of his for "Spiced Salmon, Potato Hash Browns, and Apple Salsa Verde."

Forgione showcased FOTILE's top performing range hood, the EMG9030 36" Wall-mounted Range Hood and the company's first-ever multifunctional 4-in-1 countertop cooking appliance, the ChefCubii HYZK26-E1. The ChefCubiii Combi-Oven is innovative, has an attractive design, fits neatly on your counter, and it is remarkably versatile.

We want to share Marc Forgione's delicious recipe with our readers. And stay tuned to Broadwayworld as we will be doing a feature article on the ChefCubii Combi-Oven.

Spiced Salmon, Potato Hash Browns and Apple Salsa Verde

For the Chimichurri Sauce:

Ingredients: ¾ cup extra-virgin olive oil, ½ cup chopped fresh parsley, ½ cup chopped fresh chives, 3 tablespoons minced shallots, 1 tablespoon red pepper flakes, 1 tablespoon minced garlic, kosher salt, ¼ cup sherry vinegar, 1 Granny Smith apple, brunoise (right before serving)

Method: In a medium bowl, mix together the olive oil, parsley, chives, shallots, red pepper flakes, garlic and salt. Cover and refrigerate for at least two hours or up to one day ideally. Right before serving, add the sherry vinegar and apple. Stir to combine.

For the Hash Browns:

Ingredients: 1 lb. potatoes (Yukon gold or russets are best), 1½ tsp. salt, generous ¼ tsp. freshly ground black pepper, egg whites from 1 egg, 1 tbsp. cornstarch, 3 tbsp. vegetable or olive oil for frying (more if needed)

Method: Peel the potatoes and grate using the large holes of a hand grater or a food processor. Put the potatoes in a clean kitchen towel stretched over a large bowl and squeeze as much liquid as possible out of them. Discard the liquid. Place the potatoes in the bowl and season with Salt and Pepper. In another bowl, thoroughly whisk together the egg whites and cornstarch until well combined and mix into the potatoes. Heat a heavy-based skillet that measures about 8 inches across the base over a medium-high heat. Add the oil. When the oil is shimmering, place about ¼ cup of the shredded potatoes into the pan, pressing down to make it into a flat disk using a rubber spatula. Adjust the heat to medium and cook both sides until they are a deep golden brown, flipping once, about 2 to 4 minutes total. Place the hash browns onto a cutting board if you're serving it immediately, or to a cooling rack to hold it for a few minutes. Blot the top with a paper towl to remove any excess oil. Season with some salt.

For the Salmon:

Ingredients: Juice from one lemon, 1 fennel bulb sliced, 1 onion, julienne, extra-virgin olive oil, kosher salt (to taste), One 5-oz filet of skinless salmon, 1 T chili powder, 1 T cayenne, 1 T dried thyme, 1 T black pepper, 1 T coriander, 1 T salt, smoked salt to finish

Method: Make the spice mix by combining the chili powder, cayenne, dried thyme, black pepper, coriander and salt in a small bowl. In a medium sized mixing bowl, combine the onion, fennel and lemon juice and drizzle with olive oil and season liberally with salt. Toss to coat everything with the oil and spread the seasoned veggies and lemon out onto a baking tray. Make a little space on the tray for the salmon. Drizzle the salmon with a little olive oil and rub all over to coat. Season all over with the spice mix. Preheat a small non-stick pan over medium-high heat with a little bit of olive oil. When hot, sear the salmon on both sides for 20 seconds each and place on the tray with the vegetable mix. Pour the leftover oil out from the pan over the vegetables/salmon. Steam the tray for 10 minutes using the steam mode on the FOTILE ChefCubii oven, or until just cooked through but still pink. Flake the salmon into large pieces into a mixing bowl, add ¼ of the vegetable mix and gently toss to combine. Serve on top of the Potato Hash Browns, season with smoked salt, and dress with Salsa Verde.

For more information on FOTILE and their products, please visit https://us.fotileglobal.com/ and follow them on social media @fotile_america.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of FOTILE