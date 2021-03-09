Cooking Time: GRAND LUX CAFE Go-to Recipe for Nashville Hot Chicken

Broadwayworld.com recently enjoyed a delicious a dinner from Grand Lux Café in Paramus, New Jersey. We were delighted by the cuisine that included globally inspired selections. One of the Grand Lux Café's popular dishes is the Nashville Hot Chicken. Here is the recipe so you can prepare this favorite menu item at home. And be sure to visit the restaurant!

Nashville Hot Chicken (Serves 2 People)

Ingredients:

-1/4 cup Hot Sauce*

-1 oz. Butter (unsalted)

-1 tbsp. Honey

-1 tsp. Granulated Garlic

-1/2 tsp. Onion Powder

-1/2 tsp. Brown Sugar

-1/4 tsp. Paprika

-1/4 tsp. Cayenne Pepper

-Pinch Salt

-Pinch Crushed Red Chile Flakes

-4 ea. Boneless, Skinless Chicken Breasts (4 oz. ea.), slightly pounded

-1/2 tsp. Salt

-1/4 tsp. Ground Black Pepper

-1 cup Flour

-1 cup Buttermilk

-Vegetable Oil as needed for frying

Serve with these sides: 4 oz. Green Beans, steamed; 8 oz. Mashed Potatoes; 8 Pickle Slices

Method:

1) Add enough oil into a large frying pan to come up approximately 1-1/2 inches on the sides. Make sure that the oil does not fill the pan completely. Heat the oil over medium heat to 350℉ or until it begins to shimmer.

2) Heat the hot sauce, butter, honey, granulated garlic, onion powder, brown sugar, paprika, cayenne, salt and crushed red chile flakes in a small saucepan set over medium heat. Stir the ingredients together and bring to a simmer. Set aside until needed.

3) Season both sides of the pounded chicken breasts with salt and pepper. Coat the chicken breasts in the flour and dip into the buttermilk. Repeat the flour and buttermilk process, and then coat in the flour one last time.

4) Place the chicken into the frying pan and cook until half done. Carefully turn the chicken over and continue to cook until done and has become crispy and golden brown.

5) Remove from the pan and allow to drain on paper towels.

6) Mound equal amounts of mashed potatoes onto each serving plate.

Plating: Place equal amounts of the green beans onto each serving plate next to the mashed potatoes. Place two chicken breasts onto each serving plate and drizzle the sauce evenly over the chicken. Place the pickle slices on top of the chicken.

Notes: A variety of vinegar based hot sauce (Louisiana, Tabasco, etc.) is available at most major grocery stores. Grand Lux Cafe makes its mashed potatoes from scratch in each restaurant. You can use your favorite version for this dish.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Grand Lux Café