BWW Review: ORCHARD PARK by David Burke in East Brunswick NJ for World-Class Cuisine in a Stunning Setting

Gourmands from near and far are making Orchard Park by David Burke their destination for superb meals. Located at the Chateau Grand Hotel in East Brunswick, the restaurant serves world-class contemporary cuisine with a menu created by renowned chef, David Burke.

The spacious and modern indoor dining room features an open kitchen. Enjoy al fresco dining on the stylish patio, Orchard Terrace or plan to relax over drinks at C'est La Vie Bar and Lounge. No matter where you choose to dine, you will find the venue to be beautifully appointed and very welcoming with excellent service. Whether you are stopping by with work associates, having an intimate meal, or a family get-together, the menu offers options for all. It's nice to know that Orchard Park serves lunch, dinner and Sunday brunch. There's also a Tuesday "Burger Night" and a Wednesday "Date Night" menu.

We visited early on a Sunday evening for dinner and were delighted to relax over a meal that was a feast for the eyes and the palate. From appetizers and pizzas, to pastas and main dishes, Orchard Park offers choices to savor for every taste and style. Be sure to order the OP Cheese Popovers, light and fluffy served with sweet cream butter. A popular starter is the delicious Lobster Dumplings. They are slightly spicy seasoned with chili oil, tomato miso and preserved lemon. The Pretzel Crab Cake is one of a kind with aji pepper aioli, tomato jam, topped with panko. Share a tasty, wood-fired pizza. We highly recommend the Sausage selection with chorizo, nduja, prosciutto, mozzarella and arugula.

The beverage program is exquisite. The craft cocktails use the finest spirits and are wonderfully balanced. Try the Asian Pear Caipiroska, a refreshing blend of Ketel One Vodka, muddled Asian pear, and lime or the Orchard Cobbler Rye with flavors of peach, cinnamon, vanilla, and lemon. And of course, you can enjoy your favorite classic cocktails. There is a carefully curated international wine list with offerings by the glass or bottle, draft beer, beer in bottles and cans, and impressive selection of spirits.

Top off your meal. Have coffee, tea, an aperitif and dessert. The Caramelized Apple Tart is dessert perfection. It features Cinnamon Gelato, Caramel Sauce, Smoked Cinnamon. Other treats include Chocolate Hazelnut Crunch Cake with a cocoa sponge cake, dark chocolate mousse, roasted hazelnuts, chocolate sauce, and whipped cream or the festive Cheesecake Lollipop Tree with a selection of Toffee Crunch, Cherry Pistachio, Chocolate Tuxedo, and Bubblegum Whipped Cream.

If you're looking for a place to celebrate your special event or gather for a business meeting, there are banquet and conference facilities on premises that are available for all size parties featuring Orchard Park by David Burke cuisine to delight your guests. The hotel grounds and banquet rooms are charming and in the evenings when the trees are lit, it's a magical setting.

One visit to Orchard Park by David Burke will never be enough. It will soon be on your list of favorite restaurants whenever you are in the central New Jersey area.

Orchard Park is located at 670 Cranbury Rd., East Brunswick, NJ 08816. For more information, menus and hours, visit https://orchardparkbydb.com/ or call 732.554.5714. Follow the restaurant on Instagram @orchardparkbydavidburke.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Orchard Park by David Burke Instagram and Broadwayworld