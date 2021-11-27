Distillers of quality and tradition since 1857, Seagram's Vodka is proudly made in America since 2005 as a valuable addition to the Seagram's name. The liquid is five-times distilled with high-quality American grain to ensure a clean, extra smooth taste allowing it to be served straight, on the rocks or as the perfect ingredient to any refreshing cocktail. Expressions include Extra Smooth, Platinum Select, Lime, Pineapple, Juicy Watermelon, Golden Apricot, Red Berry, Apple, Grapefruit, Peach, and Sweet Tea.

Here's a recipe for a very merry "Seagram's Classic Bloody Mary" that is a nice accompaniment for your holiday brunches or as an anytime cocktail. It's the ideal blend of salty, and savory ingredients that keeps everyone coming back for another.

Seagram's Classic Merry Bloody Mary

Ingredients:

-2 oz. Seagram's Extra Smooth Vodka

-4 Dashes Worcestershire Sauce

-1⁄2 oz. Olive Juice

-1⁄4 oz. Balsamic Vinegar

-1-2 Dashes Tabasco

-1⁄2 oz. Tomato Juice

-1⁄2 oz. Lemon Juice

-1⁄2 tsp. Horseradish

-Black Pepper

-Garlic Powder

Method: Rim a pint glass or a mason jar with salt and fill the glass with ice. Combine all ingredients in the glass over the ice and stir with a cocktail spoon. Garnish with a celery stalk, skewered cocktail olives & onions, lime and lemon rounds.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Seagram's Vodka