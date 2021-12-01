THE SKINNY'S Naughty or Nice Pop-up Now Through January

The Lower East Side bar and lounge The Skinny, located at 174 Orchard St., is now the most extra holiday bar in town. Bar Owner Jim Carrano's Naughty or Nice Holiday Pop-Up Bar at The Skinny is now open to the public now through the end of January 2022. The festive bar is decked in floor-to-ceiling, over-the-top, gaudy Christmas decor and boasts interactive games like a Wheel of Misfortune and a calendar full of surprises. Rudolph and his reindeer friends can be spotted on the wall alongside a wall of Bad Santa photos.

Expect events that will place you on the naughty list like seductive burlesque performances, naughty Christmas caroling, karaoke and more complemented by mouth watering holiday-inspired food and Coping Mechanism cocktails that will make you feel good about being bad. Naughty or Nice has live music nightly and maybe if you're lucky you might catch a glimpse of Santa, a Drag Queen Grinch or Mrs. Claus. For more information, visit: https://www.theskinny-nyc.com.

Photos Courtesy of Daniel Kwak @FoodCre8ive