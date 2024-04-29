Moms Love Wine! Discover Asti DOCG and San Felice Wines

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



With Mother's Day coming up soon, it's a great time to consider gifts that will delight moms and the mother figures in our lives. We have selected two wines with very different characteristics from top producers. A bottle of wine is ideal for sharing with loved ones on Mother’s Day and beyond.

Fontanafredda Moscato d'Asti DOCG Le Fronde Bio

Moscato d'Asti is an exceptional wine perfect for celebrating moms and can be enjoyed by everyone at a gathering. This wine is a wonderful choice for creating joyful moments, thanks to its low alcohol and well-balanced sweetness.

Moscato d'Asti offers a delightful and light-hearted option to those who prefer a touch of effervescence. This gently sparkling white wine from the Piedmont region captivates with its aromatic and floral notes, presenting a bouquet of ripe peaches, orange blossoms, and a hint of honey. Its sweetness is balanced by a refreshing acidity, making it an excellent pairing with chocolate, fruit desserts, light pastries, or simply enjoyed on its own as an aperitif.

The fragrance of its aroma, which comes direct from the grapes, imbues this wine with an intense nose of musk, black locust and orange flowers, sage and honey, and the lingering of its carefree flavour brings out the brightest of spirits. The warmth arid light that the sun has shed on the vineyards are reproduced in the glass, where this clear, straw-yellow wine has a pleasantly sweet taste that is very well-balanced and features honey and just-picked grapes.

San Felice -Il Grigio Chianti Classico Riserva 2020

San Felice is a renowned wine estate in the heart of the Tuscan countryside, just 30 minutes from Siena, covering three of the most prestigious and well-known Italian wine regions that include Chianti Classico, Montalcino, and Bolgheri.

Il Grigio Chianti Classico Reserva is an exceptional wine is crafted from a selection of the finest grapes from the San Felice Chianti Classico vineyards. It embodies a perfect harmony of tradition and modernity. With its attractive bottle, the front label bears Titian’s famous portrait of a medieval knight in armour.

Chianti Classico has a deep ruby red color and enchanting aromas of violets and wild red berries. Full-bodied and robust, it is the ideal choice to honor all mothers out there, offering them a moment of relaxation and indulgence. It is ideal when accompanying pasta in a light tomato sauce, baked chicken, grilled steak and roasted vegetables. It is very appealing to drink on its own and can be served with many kinds of sweets, particularly when they have a fine, delicate flavor.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of the Producers

