DARNLEY’S GIN and a Special Cocktail Recipe

Darnley's Original London Dry Gin is a must-try for those who can't get enough of floral and unique botanical-focused gins. Named after the moment Lord Darnley fell in love with Mary Queen of Scots at the Wemyss Castle where it's distilled, Darnley's Gin brings the Wemyss Family history to life in a bright new way. You'll love it for the holidays!

Using only the finest elderflower sourced from the distillery's local grounds, Darnley's is a fresh, floral and fruit-forward gin that delivers a full expression of Eastern Scotland's unique coastal terroir. Combined with other ingredients like juniper, orris root, citrus, coriander and grains of paradise, the result is a curious and refreshing spirit that is created from sustainably sourced, traceable botanicals and pure Scottish water.

Darnley's grows all the botanicals they can in their Gin Cottage gardens. What they can't grow, they forage with the help of local experts, and what they can't grow or forage, they source sustainably from trusted farmers.

Darnley's is distilled four times in pot stills, yielding a tasting experience that leads with primary notes of juniper berries supported by fresh elderflower, with secondary notes of pine and grapefruit and a clean, delicate finish with no additional flavorings or additives.

Check out this simple, pleasing cocktail recipe, the "Grapefruit Sparkler" that uses Darnley's.

Grapefruit Sparkler

Ingredients:

-25 ml Darnley's Original Gin

-10 ml St. Germain Prosecco

-Juice of ¼ Grapefruit

Method: Place all ingredients except the prosecco in a shaker filled with ice and shake. Single strain into a champagne flute. Top with prosecco and garnish with grapefruit peel twist and a sprig of thyme.

Darnley's Original Dry London Gin sells for an SRP $31.99 and it is available for purchase here. For more information on Darnley's please visit https://darnleysgin.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Darnley's