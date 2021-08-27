MonacoÂ® Expands Craft Cocktail Portfolio with Launch of New Ready-To-Drink Classic Mai Tai

MonacoÂ® Cocktails, a leading line of premium ready-to-drink, spirit-based canned cocktails from Atomic Brands, announces the expansion of its Craft Cocktail line with the launch of a new flavor variety - the MonacoÂ® Classic Mai Tai.

Launching just in time for National Mai Tai Day on August 30th, the MonacoÂ® Classic Mai Tai is a refreshing craft cocktail that tastes like paradise in a can. Featuring two shots in every 12oz can and 9% ABV, it combines light and dark rum with tropical notes and orange curaÃ§ao. Perfect for any occasion with the convenience of an on-the-go format, the Classic Mai Tai offers a well-crafted flavor with no gluten or malt.

"With the revival of classic cocktails on the rise, we are excited to bring consumers a new RTD variety that meets this growing demand for pre-mixed, premium cocktails," said Don Deubler, CEO of Atomic Brands. "Rum is increasing in popularity amongst drinkers, and the launch of our Classic Mai Tai marks our first rum variety in our Craft Cocktail line. This modern twist on a retro tiki cocktail allows consumers to enjoy a classic cocktail bar experience on-the-go or at home, and transports them to an island paradise with every sip."

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Atomic Brands