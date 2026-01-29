 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 29, 2026- MOULIN ROUGE! Welcomes Bob the Drag Queen and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is January 29, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Jan. 29, 2026
Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 29, 2026- MOULIN ROUGE! Welcomes Bob the Drag Queen and More Image

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is January 29, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

Picked For You

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 29, 2026- MOULIN ROUGE! Welcomes Bob the Drag Queen and More Image

Good morning, Broadway lovers! There's a lot to catch up on from the world of theatre—yesterday brought major debuts, behind-the-scenes sneak peeks, exciting casting news, and much more. Rachel Dratch, Phillipa Soo, Stephen Pasquale and the starry cast of Encores! High Spirits hit the rehearsal room, while Bob the Drag Queen dazzled in his Broadway debut as Harold Zidler in Moulin Rouge!. For a fresh take on new works, get a peek inside rehearsals for Bigfoot! A New Musical featuring the creative team led by Amber Ruffin and Danny Mefford. In West End news, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is making the leap to a single-part format while Avenue Q gets ready for its return. Don't miss the New York Philharmonic’s gorgeous first-ever Radio City performance, Marc Shaiman’s delightful Bette Midler stories, and all the full roundups, industry events, and theater buzz you need to know. Read on for your daily dose of BroadwayWorld's best!

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet
 
The Front Page
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 29, 2026- MOULIN ROUGE! Welcomes Bob the Drag Queen and More Image
Photos: Rachel Dratch, Phillipa Soo, Stephen Pasquale and More in Rehearsal for HIGH SPIRITS

New York City Center Encores! gave BroadwayWorld a first look inside the rehearsal room for High Spirits, which stars Rachel Dratch, Phillipa Soo, Stephen Pasquale and more.
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 29, 2026- MOULIN ROUGE! Welcomes Bob the Drag Queen and More Image
Video: In Rehearsals with the Cast of BIGFOOT! A NEW MUSICAL

Featuring lyrics by Tony and Emmy Award nominee Amber Ruffin, a book by Ruffin and Kevin Sciretta, music by David Schmoll and direction and choreography by Danny Mefford, Bigfoot! will begin performances on Wednesday, February 11, 2026 ahead of an official opening night on Sunday, March 1, 2026. Watch in this video as they all explain what the hilarious new musical is all about.
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 29, 2026- MOULIN ROUGE! Welcomes Bob the Drag Queen and More Image
Photos: Bob the Drag Queen Takes First Bows in MOULIN ROUGE!

Bob The Drag Queen has officially taken over the role of “Harold Zidler” in Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway.  He made his Broadway debut on Tuesday, January 27, 2026. Check out photos from his first curtain call here!

BroadwayWorld Games Center

 
Must Watch
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 29, 2026- MOULIN ROUGE! Welcomes Bob the Drag Queen and More Image Photos/Video: New York Philharmonic at Radio City Music Hall
by Stephi Wild
All new photos and video clips have been released from the New York Philharmonic's performance at Radio City Music Hall, the first time in the famed orchestra’s history. Check out the photos and video here!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 29, 2026- MOULIN ROUGE! Welcomes Bob the Drag Queen and More Image Video: Marc Shaiman Recalls Journey From Bette Midler Superfan to Collaborator
by Josh Sharpe
During a visit to Late Night with Seth Meyers, Tony Award‑winning composer and lyricist Marc Shaiman recalled how he went from being a Bette Midler superfan to working with her after moving to New York. Check out the interview now.. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 29, 2026- MOULIN ROUGE! Welcomes Bob the Drag Queen and More Image Video: SYLVIA Prepares for Its September Return at Curve Theatre
by A.A. Cristi
Check out new behind-the-scenes video from the promo shoot for SYLVIA, ahead of the production’s return this autumn. The musical will tour the UK before culminating in a limited run of performances at the Royal Albert Hall.. (more...)

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Performs 'Purse First' in MOULIN ROUGE! Megamix
by Stephi Wild
In a new video Bob the Drag Queen is seen performing his iconic original song 'Purse First' as part of Moulin Rouge!'s curtain call megamix. Check out the video here!. (more...)

Videos: Inside Rehearsals For HIGH SPIRITS at City Center
by Michael Major
New York City Center Encores! is giving a first look inside the rehearsal room for High Spirits. Watch videos of the star-studded cast singing 'You Better Love Me,' 'Where is the Man I Married?,' and 'Go Into Your Trance.'. (more...)
 
Industry Insights
Black Theatre United to Celebrate Black History Month With Special Talkback at NYPL
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Black Theatre United is inviting the public to celebrate Black History Month with a special one-night-only talkback exploring Syncopated Stages: Black Disruptions to the Great White Way.. (more...)  
Review Roundups
Review Roundup: BLACKOUT SONGS Opens Off-Broadway
by Stephi Wild
Performances are underway for Olivier-nominated writer Joe White's U.S. premiere of Blackout Songs. Learn more about Blackout Songs and read the reviews here!. (more...)    
Around the Broadway World
Audra McDonald, Kelli O’Hara, RENT Original Cast Members and More Set for THE FESTIVAL
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Festival, a first-of-its-kind three-day outdoor celebration of Broadway’s greatest hits and brightest stars, will come to the Hudson River waterfront, featuring Audra McDonald, Kelli O’Hara and more.. (more...)
See Which Stars Have Played Mary Todd Lincoln in OH, MARY!
by Sidney Paterra
In light of the news that Oh, Mary! will be launching a U.S. Tour in 2026, BroadwayWorld is looking back at all of the stars who have played the title role of Mary Todd Lincoln! . (more...)
Darren Criss to Host and Perform at 2026 Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony
by Josh Sharpe
Tony Award winner Darren Criss will help kick off Music’s Biggest Day as host of the 2026 Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony, live from Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 1. He is also set to perform alongside his Maybe Happy Ending co-star, Helen J Shen.. (more...)
Josh Groban Concert Film Coming to AMC Theaters This Valentine's Day
by Josh Sharpe
This Valentine’s Day weekend, Josh Groban will bring his live performance to the big screen in a new theatrical concert film, debuting as a first-run exclusive at select AMC Theatres locations in the US.. (more...)
SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD Will Be Performed as the York Theatre's Spring Benefit
by Stephi Wild
The York Theatre will present a concert version of Jason Robert Brown's Songs for a New World for one night only as its 2026 spring benefit. The event will take place on March 30 at Theatre at St. Jean's. . (more...)
JERSEY BOYS to Launch North American Tour in September 2026
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Jersey Boys will launch a multi-city North American Tour beginning September 2026 in celebration of its 20th Anniversary year. Jersey Boys is the behind-the-music true story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons.. (more...)
BROADWAY BACKWARDS to Return to the Gershwin Theatre in March
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Broadway’s brightest stars will reinterpret iconic songs from the Broadway canon through a queer lens as Broadway Backwards celebrates its 20th anniversary, turning beloved classics into electrifying moments of visibility, freedom and pride.. (more...)
Drama Desk Awards Set 2026 Date
by Stephi Wild
The date has been set for the 70th Drama Desk Awards! The 2026 Drama Desk Awards will be held at The Town Hall on May 17, 2026. Learn more about the event here!. (more...)

Listen Up


See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"Happiness
is anyone
or anything
at all,
that's loved by you."

- You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...


Videos