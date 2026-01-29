Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 29, 2026- MOULIN ROUGE! Welcomes Bob the Drag Queen and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is January 29, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is January 29, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
Good morning, Broadway lovers! There's a lot to catch up on from the world of theatre—yesterday brought major debuts, behind-the-scenes sneak peeks, exciting casting news, and much more. Rachel Dratch, Phillipa Soo, Stephen Pasquale and the starry cast of Encores! High Spirits hit the rehearsal room, while Bob the Drag Queen dazzled in his Broadway debut as Harold Zidler in Moulin Rouge!. For a fresh take on new works, get a peek inside rehearsals for Bigfoot! A New Musical featuring the creative team led by Amber Ruffin and Danny Mefford. In West End news, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is making the leap to a single-part format while Avenue Q gets ready for its return. Don't miss the New York Philharmonic’s gorgeous first-ever Radio City performance, Marc Shaiman’s delightful Bette Midler stories, and all the full roundups, industry events, and theater buzz you need to know. Read on for your daily dose of BroadwayWorld's best!
Photos: Rachel Dratch, Phillipa Soo, Stephen Pasquale and More in Rehearsal for HIGH SPIRITS
New York City Center Encores! gave BroadwayWorld a first look inside the rehearsal room for High Spirits, which stars Rachel Dratch, Phillipa Soo, Stephen Pasquale and more.
Video: In Rehearsals with the Cast of BIGFOOT! A NEW MUSICAL
Featuring lyrics by Tony and Emmy Award nominee Amber Ruffin, a book by Ruffin and Kevin Sciretta, music by David Schmoll and direction and choreography by Danny Mefford, Bigfoot! will begin performances on Wednesday, February 11, 2026 ahead of an official opening night on Sunday, March 1, 2026. Watch in this video as they all explain what the hilarious new musical is all about.
Photos: Bob the Drag Queen Takes First Bows in MOULIN ROUGE!
Bob The Drag Queen has officially taken over the role of “Harold Zidler” in Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway. He made his Broadway debut on Tuesday, January 27, 2026. Check out photos from his first curtain call here!
| Photos/Video: New York Philharmonic at Radio City Music Hall
by Stephi Wild
All new photos and video clips have been released from the New York Philharmonic's performance at Radio City Music Hall, the first time in the famed orchestra’s history. Check out the photos and video here!. (more...)
| Video: Marc Shaiman Recalls Journey From Bette Midler Superfan to Collaborator
by Josh Sharpe
During a visit to Late Night with Seth Meyers, Tony Award‑winning composer and lyricist Marc Shaiman recalled how he went from being a Bette Midler superfan to working with her after moving to New York. Check out the interview now.. (more...)
Video: SYLVIA Prepares for Its September Return at Curve Theatre
Video: Bob the Drag Queen Performs 'Purse First' in MOULIN ROUGE! Megamix
Videos: Inside Rehearsals For HIGH SPIRITS at City Center
