SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD Will Be Performed as the York Theatre's Spring Benefit

The York Theatre will present a concert version of Jason Robert Brown's Songs for a New World for one night only as its 2026 spring benefit. The event will take place on March 30 at Theatre at St. Jean's.

Jason Robert Brown’s electric song cycle will be performed in an intimate, high-impact evening that captures the thrill of standing on the edge of change. From soaring anthems to quietly devastating moments, these songs explore the choices that define us at life’s turning points—when a single decision can open the door to a brand-new world.

Songs for a New World features music and lyrics by Jason Robert Brown. It is directed by Jessica McRoberts with Music Director Paul Peglar. Casting has yet to be announced for this performance.

About Songs For A New World

The original Off-Broadway production ran for a limited 3 and a half-week run, which included two 1/2 weeks of previews at The WPA Theatre in 1995. The original cast consisted of Brooks Ashmanskas, Andréa Burns, Jessica Molaskey and Billy Porter, with direction by Daisy Prince.

The first professional revival in New York was staged in October 2008 at the Chernuchin Theatre, featuring a 14-member youth ensemble in addition to the four principal performers. The production was directed by Debbie Slevin.

A special Encores! Off-Center staged concert of Songs for a New World was performed at New York City Center June 27 through June 30, 2018. The production was directed by Kate Whoriskey and starred Shoshana Bean, Colin Donnell, Mykal Kilgore, and Solea Pfeiffer.

In July 2020, as theatres around the world remained dark due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Other Palace (formerly St James Theatre) again revived Songs for a New World. Directed by Séimí Campbell, starring Rachel John, Ramin Karimloo, Cedric Neal and Rachel Tucker and featuring new graduate Shem Omari James, the digital production was filmed entirely in isolation with contemporary news footage interwoven with the musical numbers. This production was transferred into a physical production for 2 shows at The London Palladium on 11 October 2020. Rachel John, Cedric Neal, Rachel Tucker and Shem Omari James reprised their roles from the digital production. The role of Man 2 was taken over by David Hunter and the show had an ensemble made up of 3rd Year students from Mountview Academy.

In July 2025, to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Songs for a New World, it was announced that the show would play at the Hammersmith Apollo for two performances on September 21, 2025. The concert, directed by Michael Longhurst and conducted by Jason Robert Brown himself, starred Tituss Burgess, Jordan Fisher, Shoshana Bean and Joy Woods.