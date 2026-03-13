Richard Grenell Expected to Shift Out of Kennedy Center Leadership

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Richard Grenell is expected to transition out of his role as president of The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on Monday, according to a report by Axios.

The change is expected to be announced during a board meeting at the White House that President Donald Trump is expected to attend. Grenell is expected to be succeeded by Matt Floca, the center’s vice president of facilities operations. According to Axios, Grenell will remain involved with the organization as an unpaid consultant.

Grenell took over leadership of the performing arts venue in February 2025 as part of a broader leadership shake-up tied to Trump’s plans for the institution. During his tenure, the organization underwent changes including the installation of a new board aligned with the administration and cost-cutting measures that included layoffs.

The transition comes as the center prepares for a major redevelopment. Trump announced last month that the venue would close beginning in July for two years for renovation and rebuilding projects intended to transform the facility into what he described as a “new and spectacular entertainment complex.”

Congress previously approved $257 million for reconstruction funding in legislation passed last year. The planned shutdown has faced legal challenges. Representative Joyce Beatty has filed a lawsuit seeking to stop the closure, though legal analysts say the complaint faces hurdles.

The Kennedy Center board is expected to consider the shutdown during Monday’s meeting.