Photos: Bob the Drag Queen Takes First Bows in MOULIN ROUGE!

Bob The Drag Queen has officially taken over the role of “Harold Zidler” in Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway. He made his Broadway debut on Tuesday, January 27, 2026. Check out photos from his first curtain call here!

Plus, Bob has added his iconic original song "Purse First" to the show's curtain call megamix. Check out the video here!

Bob will continue in the show for 8 weeks only through Sunday, March 22, 2026.

Winner of ten Tony Awards including Best Musical, Moulin Rouge! The Musical has been performed to over 10 million audience members worldwide. It's currently playing in New York, across North America on a national tour, in London’s West End, Germany, The Netherlands and on World Tour.

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular...Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Baz Luhrmann’s iconic film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and - above all - Love. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is more than a musical; it is a state of mind.

Photo Credit: Avery Brunkus



Bob the Drag Queen

