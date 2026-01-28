Videos: Inside Rehearsals For HIGH SPIRITS at City Center

New York City Center Encores! is giving a first look inside the rehearsal room for High Spirits, which is running from Februrary 4 through 15, 2026. Watch videos of the star-studded cast singing "You Better Love Me," "Where is the Man I Married?," and "Go Into Your Trance."

The cast features Saturday Night Live alum Rachel Dratch as Edith, alongside film and television star Campbell Scott (House of Cards) as Dr. Bradman and Jennifer Sánchez (Real Women Have Curves) as Mrs. Bradman, husband-and-wife duo Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasquale as Ruth Condomine and Charles Condomine, as well as Katrina Lenk as Elvira and Andrea Martin as Madame Arcati.

Directed by Tony Award nominee Jessica Stone and Encores! Music Director Mary-Mitchell Campbell with choreography by Ellenore Scott, this rarely revived musical is adapted from Noël Coward’s beloved comedy Blithe Spirit.

“Where is the Girl I Married” – Rachel Dratch, Phillipa Soo, and Stephen Pasquale

"You Better Love Me While You May" – Katrina Lenk and Steven Pasquale

"Go Into Your Trance" – Ensemble

About High Spirits

The spectral Broadway rarity promises haunted hilarity and a brassy, swinging score by Hugh Martin and Timothy Gray that hasn’t been heard on Broadway since its 1964 debut. Coward’s story follows novelist Charles Condomine and his wife Ruth, whose marriage is upended when the eccentric medium Madame Arcati unwittingly conjures the ghost of Charles’s late first wife, Elvira.