Audra McDonald, Kelli O’Hara, RENT Original Cast Members and More Set for THE FESTIVAL

The Festival, a first-of-its-kind three-day outdoor celebration of Broadway’s greatest hits and brightest stars, will come to the Hudson River waterfront August 14–16, 2026 at Kingston’s historic Hutton Brickyards. Designed as a true destination event, The Festival will bring together an extraordinary lineup of Broadway artists including Audra McDonald, Kelli O’Hara, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Christopher Jackson, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Amber Ardolino, Julie Benko, Denée Benton, Tommy Bracco, Jason Robert Brown, Norbert Leo Butz, Jenn Colella, Cara Rose DiPietro, Tyler Joseph Ellis, Mandy Gonzalez, James Monroe Iglehart, Tom Kitt, Casey Likes, Eva Noblezada, Lauren Patten, Seth Rudetsky, Ben Levi Ross, Talia Suskauer, Adrienne Warren, Joy Woods and more artists still to be added; and a Rent 30th Anniversary Celebration will be held featuring original Broadway cast members Wilson Jermaine Heredia, Jesse L. Martin, Adam Pascal, and Anthony Rapp.

Blending concert performances with immersive fan experiences, The Festival will feature unforgettable performances from beloved Broadway classics, campfire sing-alongs, a ‘Club Cumming on the Hudson’ piano bar, Broadway Rave’s iconic dance party, theatrical costume contests, and more. Each evening, The Festival will conclude with electric solo and ensemble performances featuring marquee talent presenting beloved songs, both well-known classics and surprising mashups and medleys. The Festival will be directed by Broadway legend and Tony Award®-winning choreographer and director Jerry Mitchell and D.B. Bonds.

Beyond the stage, featured performers and industry professionals will take part in outdoor events throughout the scenic Hudson Valley resort grounds, with various experiences, lessons, host lectures, panels and masterclasses. The Festival will also deliver an exemplary music festival experience, featuring locally sourced food and beverage offerings from top Hudson Valley chefs and mixologists, along with a curated marketplace spotlighting the region’s artisans, makers, and merchants.

The Festival will also include special events benefitting the wonderful work done by Broadway Cares. Broadway Cares is the philanthropic heart of Broadway, helping ensure those affected by HIV/AIDS and other life-threatening illnesses, as well as those within the theater industry, receive medication, healthy meals, counseling and emergency assistance.

Official programming for the three-day festival will be announced shortly. A fan presale will be available beginning on Tuesday, March 3. General tickets will be available beginning Friday, March 6.

Three-day festival passes will start at $399. Passes will be available in tiers including general admission, reserved seating and exclusive VIP experiences.