Video: In Rehearsals with the Cast of BIGFOOT! A NEW MUSICAL

What happens when you combine the legend of Bigfoot and musical theatre? You get a musical about Bigfoot... obviously.

Featuring lyrics by Tony and Emmy Award nominee Amber Ruffin, a book by Ruffin and Kevin Sciretta, music by David Schmoll and direction and choreography by Danny Mefford, Bigfoot! will begin performances off-Broadway on Wednesday, February 11, 2026 ahead of an official opening night on Sunday, March 1, 2026.

What's it all about? "I would describe it as dumb-smart if that makes any sense to you," explained Mefford. "It plays this really ridiculous level, but it also has an underbelly of truth and it's really contemporary though it takes place in the 80s and it has a political satire running through it that is very topical."

Set in the town of Muddirt, a glow-in-the-dark oasis that exists somewhere between a chemical dump site and a nuclear power plant, BIGFOOT! is a larger-than-life musical tale of corrupt politicians, small town paranoia, and misunderstood youth. When that youth happens to be eight feet tall, innocent, and in dire need of electrolysis, it makes him more than a target. It makes him the subject of a can’t miss can’t-myth musical comedy.

"We started working on this show a thousand years ago," added Ruffin. "Schmoll was in Ohio, Kevin was in Chicago and I was [in New York] and we would write this show 10 minutes at a time for a theater called Sacred Fools in LA. So we kept making it through to the next round and by the end we had like two hours of material. Then we shrunk it down to a show and we've been working on it ever since. Now it's become something crazy-topical and super fun. And we've distilled it to where it's just like... only jokes."