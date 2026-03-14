Video: Mary Testa Performs 'My Stuff' From LCT3's NIGHT SIDE SONGS





Watch Mary Testa perform "My Stuff" from Lincoln Center Theater 3's Night Side Songs, running at LCT3's Claire Tow Theater through March 29.

Night Side Songs is a new musical that explores how song heals people and empowers their spirits. With a stirring folk score by the acclaimed duo The Lazours (We Live in Cairo) and visionary direction by Taibi Magar (We Live in Cairo, Macbeth In Stride), Night Side Songs amplifies the voices of those who navigate the complexities of health — patients, caregivers, and medical professionals alike.

What emerges is a moving portrait of how people show up for one another. How love can be the most powerful medicine. Night Side Songs reminds audiences of the strength people find in community, and the healing that happens when everyone truly listens.

Check out the video here!