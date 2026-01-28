 tracker
Photos: Rachel Dratch, Phillipa Soo, Stephen Pasquale and More in Rehearsal for HIGH SPIRITS

This rarely revived musical is adapted from Noël Coward’s beloved comedy Blithe Spirit. 

By: Jan. 28, 2026

New York City Center Encores! gave BroadwayWorld a first look inside the rehearsal room for High Spirits, which is running from Februrary 4 through 15, 2026.

The cast features Saturday Night Live alum Rachel Dratch as Edith, alongside film and television star Campbell Scott (House of Cards) as Dr. Bradman and Jennifer Sánchez (Real Women Have Curves) as Mrs. Bradman, husband-and-wife duo Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasquale as Ruth Condomine and Charles Condomine, as well as Katrina Lenk as Elvira and Andrea Martin as Madame Arcati.

Directed by Tony Award nominee Jessica Stone and Encores! Music Director Mary-Mitchell Campbell with choreography by Ellenore Scott, this rarely revived musical is adapted from Noël Coward’s beloved comedy Blithe Spirit. 

Watch videos of the star-studded cast singing "You Better Love Me," "Where is the Man I Married?," and "Go Into Your Trance" HERE.

Photo credit: Jennifer Broski  


