Black Theatre United to Celebrate Black History Month With Special Talkback at NYPL

Black Theatre United is inviting the public to celebrate Black History Month with a special one-night-only talkback exploring Syncopated Stages: Black Disruptions to the Great White Way. Led by BTU Founder Michael McElroy, the event will take place on Monday, February 9 at 6PM at The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts.

Michael McElroy will discuss the significance of the exhibit, the curatorial process, and the historical impact of the works on display.

The talkback is free, though advance registration is required: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/btu-talkback-syncopated-stages-tickets-1981246689181?aff=oddtdtcreator. Please reach out to events@blacktheatreunited.com with any additional questions.

Syncopated Stages: Black Disruptions to the Great White Way is currently on view at The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts and will remain open to the public through Saturday, February 21, 2026. You can learn more about the exhibit here: https://www.nypl.org/events/exhibitions/syncopated-stages-black-disruptions-great-white-way.

About Syncopated Stages: Black Disruptions to the Great White Way:

In the early 20th century, Black composers and writers created many popular musicals in New York that helped define the genre, setting it apart from 19th-century traditions. New forms of syncopation, the disruption of the dominant rhythm, and narratives composed and written by Black artists challenged the prevailing sounds and depictions of Black people on stage. Syncopated Stages spotlights their work, acknowledges the challenges they faced, and celebrates the brilliance of what they made. We invite you to explore how Black artists transformed the New York stage and how their work still reverberates today in this exhibition is organized by The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts and curated by playwright, professor, and scholar Michael Dinwiddie.