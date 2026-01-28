Drama Desk Awards Set 2026 Date

Click Here for More on 2026 AWARDS SEASON

The date has been set for the 70th Drama Desk Awards! The 2026 Drama Desk Awards will be held at The Town Hall on May 17, 2026. The Awards have been presented many times at The Town Hall prior to the 2020 theater shutdown.

The 70th anniversary ceremony marks a historic milestone, and will celebrate the rich history of the Drama Desk Awards, the only major New York City theater honor which recognizes the entire New York City theater community.

To be eligible for consideration for Drama Desk Awards this season, productions must open no later than April 26, 2026. The nominations will be announced on April 29, 2026.

Over the decades, the Drama Desk Awards have recognized a remarkable roster of American theater legends and cultural icons. Winners include Cynthia Erivo, Bryan Cranston, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Viola Davis, Al Pacino, Jason Robards, William Shakespeare, James Earl Jones, Neil Patrick Harris, Stephen Sondheim, August Wilson, Tony Kushner, Audra McDonald, Nathan Lane, Patti LuPone, Bernadette Peters, Billy Porter, Christopher Walken, Julie Taymor, George C. Wolfe, David Mamet, Laurie Metcalf, Sutton Foster, Glenn Close, Suzan-Lori Parks, Brian Dennehy, Tom Stoppard, Liev Schreiber, Harvey Fierstein, Cherry Jones, Tonya Pinkins, Bebe Neuwirth, Jefferson Mays, and André De Shields. These artists, and thousands of others recognized by the Drama Desks - spanning generations, genres, and disciplines - have helped shape the American stage. From breakthrough productions to career-defining roles, the Drama Desk Awards have long been a bellwether for excellence, honoring the visionaries who continue to redefine what theater is and what it can be.

The Drama Desk Awards are presented by the Drama Desk organization and produced by Drama Desk Awards Productions, a venture of Scene Partners in partnership with The Season. At the Drama Desk organization, David Barbour and Charles Wright are Co-Presidents. At The Season, Mike Karns and Steven Tartick are Co-Founders. Victoria Weinberg leads Drama Desk Awards Productions.

