Photos/Video: New York Philharmonic at Radio City Music Hall

All new photos and video clips have been released from the New York Philharmonic's performance at Radio City Music Hall, the first time in the famed orchestra’s history. This performance, on January 27, marked the concert debut of the groundbreaking new Sphere Immersive Sound system at the iconic venue.

Conducted by Music & Artistic Director Designate Gustavo Dudamel, 100 members of the New York Philharmonic performed beloved classics from the orchestral repertoire, including notable works from Bernstein, Tchaikovsky, Gershwin, and more – all experienced like never before through Sphere Immersive Sound.

With more than 7,000 individually amplified speakers, audiences at Radio City now experience crystal-clear audio – whether in the front row of the orchestra or the back of the third mezzanine, the audio experience, including the volume, is the same.

Photo Credit: MSG Entertainment



New York Philharmonic at Radio City Music Hall



