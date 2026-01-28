 tracker
Video: Bob the Drag Queen Performs 'Purse First' in MOULIN ROUGE! Megamix

Bob made his Broadway debut beginning Tuesday, January 27, 2026, and will continue for 8 weeks only through Sunday, March 22, 2026. 

By: Jan. 28, 2026

Drag superstar, comedian, actor, and New York Times best-selling author Bob The Drag Queen has officially taken over the role of “Harold Zidler” in Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway.  He made his Broadway debut beginning Tuesday, January 27, 2026, and will continue for 8 weeks only through Sunday, March 22, 2026. 

In a new video shared on social media by the production, Bob is seen performing his iconic original song "Purse First" as part of the show's curtain call megamix. This new addition will seemingly be part of the show for the duration of Bob's run.

"WAKE UP CONFIRMING 'PURSE FIRST' IN MEGAMIX!!!" the caption reads. Check out the full clip below!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

About Moulin Rouge!

Winner of ten Tony Awards including Best Musical, Moulin Rouge! The Musical has been performed to over 10 million audience members worldwide. It's currently playing in New York, across North America on a national tour, in London’s West End, Germany, The Netherlands and on World Tour. 

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular...Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical. 

Baz Luhrmann’s iconic film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and - above all - Love. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is more than a musical; it is a state of mind.



