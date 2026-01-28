Every Actor Who Has Portrayed Mary Todd Lincoln in OH, MARY! on Broadway

In light of the news that Oh, Mary! will be launching a U.S. Tour in 2026, BroadwayWorld is looking back at all of the stars who have played the title role of Mary Todd Lincoln! Performers who have taken on the title role include the show's creator Cole Escola, Jane Krakowski, and more!

Teching and launching at The Bushnell in Hartford, CT, the tour will visit Boston; Chicago; Las Vegas; Los Angeles; Philadelphia; San Francisco; and Washington, DC; with engagement details and additional cities to be announced shortly. Casting and ticket information will be announced at a later date.

Oh, Mary! is now running in the West End at Trafalgar Theatre, starring Mason Alexander Park!

Written by Tony Award winner Cole Escola and directed by Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024, and continues to play at the Lyceum Theatre. The production has broken its own box office record twelve times, and became the first show of the 2024-25 Broadway season to recoup its investment.

Oh, Mary!'s creator Cole Escole played the role of Mary Todd Lincoln when the show opened on Broadway in July 2024. Escola played the role through January 2025, and then returned to the show in April 2025!

Escola won the 2025 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play for Oh, Mary!. They are the first nonbinary performer to win a Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play.

Three-time Emmy Nominee Betty Gilpin stepped into the role of Mary Todd Lincoln in January 2025 and played the role through March 2025!

Oh, Mary! marked Gilpin's Broadway debut, but she previously appeared Off Broadway in Atlantic Theater Company’s 2015 production of I’m Gonna Pray For You So Hard, Signature Theatre’s 2012 production of Heartless, and more.

Six-time Emmy Award-nominated actor Tituss Burgess (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” “Schmigadoonl”) was the third actor to don the infamous bratty curls as Mary Todd Lincoln in March of 2025. He played the role through April and then returned to the role in June 2025!

Oh, Mary! marked Burgess's return to the Broadway stage following his work in musicals Moulin Rouge!, Guys and Dolls, The Little Mermaid, and many more.

RuPaul's Drag Race icon Jinkx Monsoon took over the role in August 2025, and played the role through September, before returning to the show in January 2026.

Monsoon made her Broadway debut in 2023 as Matron Mama Morton in Chicago, and previously starred as Audrey in the Off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors, and as Ruth in Pirates! the Penzance Musical.

Hannah Solow, who has been stepping in as the Mary Todd Lincoln standby since the 2024 Off-Broadway run at the Lucille Lortel Theatre, officially starred in the title role from September through October 2025 and has remained with the production through all of its casting changes.

In October 2025 the role of Mary Todd Lincoln was taken over by Tony, Olivier, and Critics’ Choice Award–winning actress Jane Krakowski. She played the role into January 2026.

This marked Krakowski's first Broadway role in almost a decade! She previously played 'Ilona Ritter' in the 2016 Roundabout revival of She Loves Me, and many more.

Tony and Obie Award-winning actor, writer, and director John Cameron Mitchell will return to Broadway in Oh, Mary! for a limited 12-week engagement this winter.

Best known as the writer and original star of Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Mitchell will play Mary Todd Lincoln beginning February 2026 through April 2026.