BROADWAY BACKWARDS to Return to the Gershwin Theatre in March

Broadway’s brightest stars will reinterpret iconic songs from the Broadway canon through a queer lens as Broadway Backwards celebrates its 20th anniversary on Monday, March 23, 2026, turning beloved classics into electrifying moments of visibility, freedom and pride.

Tickets go on sale today for this one-night-only event produced by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and benefiting Broadway Cares and The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center (The Center) in New York City.

Broadway Backwards returns at 8 pm to Broadway’s Gershwin Theatre. Special guest performers will be announced next month.

For its 20th year, Broadway Backwards celebrates two dazzling and meaningful decades of legacy and LGBTQ+ love. By transforming show tunes into queer stories, Broadway Backwards stands as the only annual event on Broadway custom-made for the LGBTQ+ community, friends and allies. More than a concert, it’s a communal release, a night of escapism, and a reminder that queer joy is powerful, necessary and worth celebrating out loud. The anniversary evening will feature encore presentations of fan-favorite performances, along with all-new twists on beloved songs.

VIP tickets include premium seats and a special post-show reception with the cast. A limited number of “Backstage & Beyond” ticket packages also are available, which include the opportunity to see the dress-tech rehearsal, exclusive backstage access, a meet-and-greet with some of the stars of Broadway Backwards, premium seats for the show and more.

This year's special guest performers will be announced in the coming weeks. Creator Robert Bartley will return to direct and choreograph the show. Ted Arthur and Mary-Mitchell Campbell will join him as music supervisors. Colby Q. Lindeman joins as associate choreographer, with Amanda LaMotte as co-choreographer and Adam Roberts returning as choreographer and associate director. ARC’s Mark Brandon, CSA, and Jarrett Reiche join as casting consultants.

Last year’s empowering edition raised a record $1,111,788. The 82-person cast featured a bevy of beloved Broadway stars, including Tituss Burgess, Jordan Fisher, Adam Lambert, Kelli O’Hara, Conrad Ricamora, Joy Woods and more, backed by a live orchestra. See video from last year's event HERE!

What began as a small, grassroots concert performed at The Center in 2006 quickly grew into a highly anticipated event presented in Broadway’s best theaters. In its 19 editions, Broadway Backwards has raised more than $9.7 million for Broadway Cares and The Center.