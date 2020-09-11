Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Neil Patrick Harris, Anthony Ramos, and Bryan Cranston Guest on THE LATE LATE SHOW Next Week

See the full list of next week's guests below!

Sep. 11, 2020  

9/11 - 9/18

Monday through Friday, 12:37 AM - 1:37 AM, ET/PT

*Denotes changes and/or additions to previous schedule

(n) Denotes new broadcast

Jason Sudeikis; musical performance by Tori Kelly (OAD: 8/13/20)

Dr. Phil; musical performance by Kelsea Ballerini (n)

Rainn Wilson; musical performance by Anthony Ramos (n)

John David Washington; Michael McIntyre; musical performance by Glass Animals (n)

Neil Patrick Harris; musical performance by Ziggy Marley feat. Ben Harper (n)

Bryan Cranston; musical performance by Declan McKenna (OAD: 8/17/20)


