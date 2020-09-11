Josh Groban & Sarah Paulson Will Guest on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN on ABC 9/14 - 9/18

See the full lineup of guests for next week!

Nationally Syndicated morning talk show "Live with Kelly and Ryan" announces THE LINEUP of guests appearing on the show the week of Sept. 14-18.



Interviews and segments will be a mix of IN-STUDIO and VIDEO CHAT.



Monday, Sept. 14 - Kelly and Ryan talk with Lauren Cohan about "The Walking Dead" and "Live's Cooking School @Home" begins with JOE GURRERA sharing a guide to cooking seafood.



Tuesday, Sept. 15 - Television host Jimmy Kimmel chats with Kelly and Ryan about hosting the "72nd Emmy® Awards" and chef Michael Symon teaches basic kitchen knife skills for "Live's Cooking School @Home."



Wednesday, Sept. 16 - Kelly and Ryan speak with Josh Groban about his new album "Harmony" and doing a virtual concert series. "Live's Cooking School @Home" continues with a lesson on searing, sautéing and frying from MARK BITTMAN.



Thursday, Sept. 17 - Reality star and entrepreneur Bethenny Frankel returns to "Live" and Kelly and Ryan learn Meat 101 with chef PAT LAFRIEDA for "Live's Cooking School @Home."



Friday, Sept. 18 - Kelly and Ryan talk with Sarah Paulson about the series "Ratched" and "Live's Cooking School @Home" wraps up with chef MARC MURPHY demonstrating cooking with herbs and spices.



"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national Syndication by Disney Media Networks. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Visit "Live" on the web (KellyandRyan.com), Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and SnapChat (@LiveKellyRyan).

