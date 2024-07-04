Broadway Jukebox: A Broadway 4th of July

Enjoy July 4, 2024 Broadway-style.

By: Jul. 04, 2024
Broadway Jukebox: A Broadway 4th of July
Happy Fourth of July!  Kick off the holiday weekend with 55 of our favorite patriotic showtunes and get ready to party like it's 1776.

Enjoy songs from shows like: Hamilton, Suffs, Allegiance, 1776, Ragtime, Hello, Dolly!, Assassins, Rent, Holiday Inn, Songs for a New World, Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson, The Music Man, West Side Story, Rags, George M, Giant, Anyone Can Whistle, American Idiot, In the Heights, Hair, Working, and many more!

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which American anthem stands out to you.

