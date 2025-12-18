Photos: Elaine Hendrix, Jaboukie Young-White, and More at THE 24 HOUR PLAYS ANNUAL GALA

THE 24 HOUR PLAYS presented The 24 Hour Plays 25th Annual Gala, which was held Friday, December 12, 2025, at The Space at Irondale. This annual flagship event featured stars from theater, film, TV, music and comedy writing, rehearsing and performing new plays in 24 hours. See photos!

Stars who took part included Jaboukie Young-White (“The Daily Show”), Ruby Cruz (Bottoms), Elaine Hendrix (The Parent Trap), Ian Harding (“Pretty Little Liars”), Havana Rose Liu (Bottoms), Kiana Madeira (Fear Street Trilogy), Julia Chan (“Saving Hope”), Kelly AuCoin (“Billions”), David Hull (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”), Russell G. Jones (“Only Murders in the Building”), Abubakr Ali (A House of Dynamite) and Lovell Adams-Gray (“Power Book II: Ghost”) join previously announced actors Ralph Macchio (The Karate Kid), Andrew McCarthy (Pretty in Pink), Ben Ahlers (“The Gilded Age”), David Burtka (God of Carnage), Jen Tullock (“Severance”), Asia Kate Dillon (“Billions”), Josh Hamilton (The Long Walk), Kirsten Vangsness (“Criminal Minds”), Morgan Siobhan Green (Hadestown), Fred Hechinger (Gladiator II), Joel Marsh Garland (“Orange Is The New Black”), Olli Haaskivi (Oppenheimer), Emma Ramos (“New Amsterdam”), Faith Salie (Approval Junkie), and Gregg Bello (Noah).

Writers included Keith Bunin (The Coast Starlight), Bess Kalb (“Jimmy Kimmel Live”), and Natalie Margolin (All Nighter), Courtney Baron (Eat Your Heart Out) and Jonathan Marc Sherman (Things We Want).

Directors included Carolyn Cantor (Sell/Buy/Date) and Leigh Silverman (Suffs), Isaac Butler (Real Enemies), Ryan Dobrin (Slanted Floors), Victor Malana Maog (Her Portmanteau), and Pippin Parker (Betrayed).

Jonathan Coulton & Friends were the musical guest for the evening.

Colin Cosell