Video: Get A New Look At KIMBERLY AKIMBO On Tour Starring Ann Morrison and More





The national tour of Kimberly Akimbo has released a new look at the show's national tour, starring Ann Morrison in the title role. Watch the video!

Ann Morrison is best known for originating the role of Mary Flynn in the legendary Stephen Sondheim/George Furth musical Merrily We Roll Along on Broadway.

She joins Miguel Gil (Seth), Jim Hogan (Buddy), Emily Koch (Debra), Laura Woyasz (Pattie), Grace Capeless (Delia), Skye Alyssa Friedman (Teresa), Darron Hayes (Martin) and Pierce Wheeler (Aaron). Sarah Lynn Marion, Regene Seven Odon, Marcus Phillips, Bailey Ryon and Brandon Springman are the understudies, and Janet Dickinson is the Kimberly standby.

Kimberly Akimbo, winner of five 2023 Tony Awards including Best Musical, was the most critically-acclaimed musical of its season.

Kimberly is about to turn 16 and recently moved with her family to a new town in suburban New Jersey. Kim is forced to navigate family dysfunction, a rare genetic condition, her first crush…and possible felony charges. Ever the optimist, she is determined to find happiness against all odds and embark on a great adventure.