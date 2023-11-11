Broadway Jukebox: Broadway 101- Beginner

We're going back to the basics with this playlist of 75 showtunes.

Want to enjoy the music of Broadway, but need some help brushing up on your musical theatre know how? Well, let's start at the very beginning... We've pulled together 75 songs that represent basic Broadway. Even the newest theatre fan is bound to recognize some of these most beloved songs from the Broadway canon.

Enjoy songs from musicals like: Hairspray, Rent, The Sound of Music, Les Miserables, Dreamgirls, The Phantom of the Opera, The Lion King, Hamilton, and more!

 

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which beginner level showtune you love the most!

Want more showtunes? Study up on Broadway history with music from the 1940s, 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, 2010s and 2020s. Check out our favorite Overtures, Opening numbers, 'I Want' songs, Act 1 finales, Act 2 openers, 11 o'clock numbers, and Finales. Plus, get cookin' on Thanksgiving and kickstart the holiday season!

