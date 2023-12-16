Broadway Jukebox: Broadway 301- Advanced

We're going back to the basics with this playlist of 130 showtunes.

By: Dec. 16, 2023

Want to enjoy the music of Broadway, but need some help brushing up on your musical theatre know how? Let's gets some basics under your belt. Once you've graduated from Broadway 101, and Broadway 201, move on the to the Advanced level with 130 songs that represent some of the most loved Broadway musicals. 

Enjoy songs from musicals like: Hairspray, Rent, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Next to Normal, Mean Girls, Les Miserables, Avenue Q, Wicked, Dreamgirls, The Phantom of the Opera, The Lion King, Hamilton, and more!

 

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which advanced level showtune you love the most!

Want more showtunes? Study up on Broadway history with music from the 1940s, 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, 2010s and 2020s. Check out our favorite Overtures, Opening numbers, 'I Want' songs, Act 1 finales, Act 2 openers, 11 o'clock numbers, and Finales. Plus, get ready for winter and kickstart the holiday season!

Follow BroadwayWorld on Spotify today!



