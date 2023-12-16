Broadway Jukebox: Broadway 301- Advanced

Want to enjoy the music of Broadway, but need some help brushing up on your musical theatre know how? Let's gets some basics under your belt. Once you've graduated from Broadway 101, and Broadway 201, move on the to the Advanced level with 130 songs that represent some of the most loved Broadway musicals.

Enjoy songs from musicals like: Hairspray, Rent, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Next to Normal, Mean Girls, Les Miserables, Avenue Q, Wicked, Dreamgirls, The Phantom of the Opera, The Lion King, Hamilton, and more!

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which advanced level showtune you love the most!

