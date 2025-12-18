DO I HEAR A WALTZ? Off-Broadway Run Cancelled After Rights Revoked

The J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company has announced that their rights to the musical Do I Have a Waltz? have been revoked and the company will no longer be presenting the production, contrary to previous reports. The company was set to bring the musical, by Stephen Sondheim, Richard Rodgers, and Arthur Laurents, off-Broadway in 2026.

According to a statement on social media, Concord, the licensing agency which had granted the company the contractual rights to present the musical, informed them that they had made an error in the legal process, and were forced to withdraw the rights.

"This show has always been at the top of our dream list and we are crestfallen that we cannot reintroduce this great score to our audiences at this time," the statement reads.

The company is already in the process of arranging for a new show to replace Do I Hear A Waltz? which will be revealed at a later date.

About Do I Hear A Waltz?

Do I Hear A Waltz? opened on Broadway on March 18, 1965 at the 46th Street Theatre and closed on September 25, 1965 after 220 performances. It starred Elizabeth Allen and Sergio Franchi; other principal cast members included Carol Bruce, Madeleine Sherwood, Julienne Marie, Stuart Damon, Fleury D'Antonakis and Jack Manning.

Leona, an unmarried American secretary “of a certain age,” goes on a vacation to Venice where, under the spell of that enchanted city, she falls in love. The gentleman is an attractive, middle-aged shopkeeper, whose attentions give flight to her deepest dreams of romance. Too soon, however, he openly informs her that he is a contented family man, and Leona's hopes are dashed. She can, for a short time, harness romance, yet realizes that such a relationship would have nowhere to go. Still, might it be better than never having loved at all?

