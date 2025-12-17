Video: KJ Appa Is Jimmy Stewart in New Teaser Trailer for JIMMY Biopic





The first teaser trailer has been released for Jimmy, a new biopic centering on stage and screen icon James Stewart. KJ Apa plays the actor in the movie, which depicts the days of his Hollywood career in movies like The Philadelphia Story and It's a Wonderful Life, along with his time overseas as a combat pilot in World War II.

In the trailer, Apa can be seen as Stewart in major moments from his life, including the filming of the pivotal scene at the climax of It's a Wonderful Life, and his fight to serve in the U.S. military despite the discouragement of his peers. It also offers a first look at other members of the ensemble cast, such as Tony Award winner Jason Alexander as producer Louis B. Mayer and Christopher McDonald as It's a Wonderful Life co-star Lionel Barrymore.

The movie also stars Kara Killmer, Neal McDonough, Max Casella, Sarah Drew, Rob Riggle, Julian Work, and Jen Lilley. Directed by Aaron Burns from a screenplay by Justin Strawhand, Jimmy will arrive in theaters on November 6, 2026.

A mainstay of Hollywood in the 20th century, Stewart's early stage credits included roles in Broadway productions of Carrey Nation, Spring in Autumn, All Good Americans, and more. In 1947, he took over the role of Elwood P. Dowd in the Broadway production of the Pulitzer Prize-winning play Harvey. He would return to the role several times in his career, first in the 1950 film adaptation, and later in the 1970 Broadway revival, which earned him a Drama Desk Award for his performance.

Stewart was known for his performances in films such as You Can't Take It With You, The Philadelphia Story, Mr. Stewart Goes to Washington, It's a Wonderful Life, Anatomy of a Murder, Rear Window, Vertigo, The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance, and many more.