Video: Watch Cynthia Erivo Perform 'No Good Deed' Live at London Event

On December 17, Wicked star Cynthia Erivo joined a London audience during an event celebrating the release of Wicked: For Good. During the evening, the Tony winner took the stage for a special, slowed-down rendition of "No Good Deed," the fan-favorite song featured in the film and stage show. Take a look at her performance below.

Wicked: For Good is now in theaters. Opening on November 21, the movie brought in $150 million in North America during its opening weekend, plus $76 million internationally, bringing its global total to $226 million. Wicked: For Good marks the biggest opening weekend for a film based on a Broadway musical, beating a record set by the first film last year. As of December 18, the movie has grossed more than $470 million worldwide. It has been nominated for 5 awards at the 83rd Golden Globes.

Erivo is a Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award-winning actress, singer, and producer, as well as an Academy Award, Golden Globe, BAFTA, and SAG nominee. For her performance in Wicked, Erivo has received numerous accolades, including nominations at The Golden Globes and Academy Awards. She made her Broadway debut in 2015 as Celie in The Color Purple.

Earlier this year, Erivo hosted the Tony Awards and starred in Jesus Christ Superstar at the Hollywood Bowl. She also appeared in Season 2 of Peacock's Poker Face, and released her second album of original music. Some of her upcoming projects include a film adaptation of Tomi Adeyemi's Children of Blood and Bone and a solo production of Dracula on the West End in 2026.