Broadway Jukebox: Never On Broadway

How many of these never-on-Broadway showtunes do YOU know?

By: Jan. 27, 2024

While Broadway is (and has always been) the end goal for all things musical theatre, it's a sad fact that some of our favorite shows still havent made it there. After you've mastered your musical theatre know how with Broadway 101, 201, 301, and 401, level-up with these 100 amazing songs that haven't even been on Broadway (yet)!

Enjoy songs from musicals like: The Last Five Years, Dogfight, Songs for a New World, Lippa's The Wild Party, Batboy, Floyd Collins, tick...tick... Boom!, Heathers, Children of Eden and more!

 

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which never-on-Broadway showtune you love the most!

Want more showtunes? Study up on Broadway history with music from the 1940s, 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, 2010s and 2020s. Check out our favorite Overtures, Opening numbers, 'I Want' songs, Act 1 finales, Act 2 openers, 11 o'clock numbers, and Finales. Plus, jam to the musicals of 2023 and kickstart the new year!

Follow BroadwayWorld on Spotify today!



Team BWW

