Broadway Jukebox: Never On Broadway

While Broadway is (and has always been) the end goal for all things musical theatre, it's a sad fact that some of our favorite shows still havent made it there. After you've mastered your musical theatre know how with Broadway 101, 201, 301, and 401, level-up with these 100 amazing songs that haven't even been on Broadway (yet)!

Enjoy songs from musicals like: The Last Five Years, Dogfight, Songs for a New World, Lippa's The Wild Party, Batboy, Floyd Collins, tick...tick... Boom!, Heathers, Children of Eden and more!

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which never-on-Broadway showtune you love the most!

