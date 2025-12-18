WICKED: FOR GOOD Screenplay Now Available for Free Online

Click Here for More on WICKED Film

Wicked: For Good fans can now read the official screenplay for the blockbuster film, which is currently in theaters. As part of Deadline's Read the Screenplay series, the entertainment outlet has released the entirety of the screenplay for free online.

Written by original Wicked writer Winnie Holzman along with Dana Fox, the screenplay adapts Act 2 of the stage musical, also incorporating new scenes and songs. The screenplay offers insights into material that was omitted from the final cut of the film. Notable cuts include longer musical material for Madame Morrible during "Thank Goodness" (as featured in the stage show), the Wizard floating above Oz while singing a short reprise of 'Sentimental Man," and more.

Other changes between the script and the final film include cut bits of dialogue, extended scenes, and a brief scene of Madame Morrible tossing Elphaba's broom in the fire. Read the full screenplay here.

Opening on November 21, Wicked: For Good brought in $150 million in North America during its opening weekend, plus $76 million internationally, bringing its global total to $226 million. Wicked: For Good marks the biggest opening weekend for a film based on a Broadway musical, beating a record set by the first film last year. As of December 18, the movie has grossed more than $470 million worldwide.

Check out our exclusive conversation with composer John Powell and arranger Stephen Oremus.

Wicked: For Good picks up after the 2024 film. Elphaba, now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz’s silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard.

Wicked: For Good is directed by Jon M. Chu and stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. Other cast members include Tony-nominee Colman Domingo as the voice of the Cowardly Lion and Sharon D. Clarke (Caroline, or Change) as the voice of Elphaba’s childhood nanny, Dulcibear.

Photo Credit: Universal