Broadway Jukebox: Musicals of the 2020s (So Far)

As Broadway continues to move into a roaring new decade, musicals continue to push boundaries by incorporating innovative technology, as well as taking much needed steps in increasing emphasis on diverse and inclusive storytelling, representing a wider range of cultures, identities, and perspectives on the stage. Study up on the great musicals of the 2020s with a playlist of showtunes of this era (so far).

Enjoy songs from musicals like: A Strange Loop, Kimberly Akimbo, Six, & Juliet, Shucked, Some Like It Hot, MJ, New York, New York, Almost Famous, KPOP, Mrs. Doubtfire and more!

