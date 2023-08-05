Broadway Jukebox: Musicals of the 2020s (So Far)

Broadway Jukebox: Musicals of the 2020s (So Far)

As Broadway continues to move into a roaring new decade, musicals continue to push boundaries by incorporating innovative technology, as well as taking much needed steps in increasing emphasis on diverse and inclusive storytelling, representing a wider range of cultures, identities, and perspectives on the stage. Study up on the great musicals of the 2020s with a playlist of showtunes of this era (so far).

Enjoy songs from musicals like: A Strange Loop, Kimberly Akimbo, Six, & Juliet, Shucked, Some Like It Hot, MJ, New York, New York, Almost Famous, KPOP, Mrs. Doubtfire and more!

 

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which song from a 2020s musical stands out to you.

Want more showtunes? Study up on Broadway history with music from the 1940s, 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, and 2010s. Check out our favorite Overtures, Opening numbers, 'I Want' songs, Act 1 finales, Act 2 openers, 11 o'clock numbers, and Finales. Plus, listen to the Tony-nominated music of 2023 and celebrate summer!

Follow BroadwayWorld on Spotify today!



Recommended For You