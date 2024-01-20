Broadway Jukebox: Broadway 401- Expert

We're hitting the expert level with this playlist of 100 showtunes.

By: Jan. 20, 2024

Want to enjoy the music of Broadway, but need some help brushing up on your musical theatre know how? Let's gets some basics under your belt. Once you've graduated from Broadway 101, Broadway 201, and Broadway 301, move on the to the Expert level with 100 songs that represent some of Broadway's lesser-known melodies. 

Enjoy songs from musicals like: The Band's Visit, Violet, Kiss of the Spider Woman, The Rink, Jane Eye, Urinetown, Bright Star, Assassins, Fun Home, Grand Hotel, Flora the Red Menace, The Will Rogers Follies, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, and more!

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which expert level showtune you love the most!

Want more showtunes? Study up on Broadway history with music from the 1940s, 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, 2010s and 2020s. Check out our favorite Overtures, Opening numbers, 'I Want' songs, Act 1 finales, Act 2 openers, 11 o'clock numbers, and Finales. Plus, jam to the musicals of 2023 and kickstart the new year!

Follow BroadwayWorld on Spotify today!



RELATED STORIES

1
Broadway Jukebox: The Best of Shaiman & Wittman Photo
Broadway Jukebox: The Best of Shaiman & Wittman

While we await more Smash news, we are celebrating the genius of Shaiman and Wittman with just a few a of our favorite songs from musicals like Hairspray, Catch Me If You Can, Some Like It Hot, and more!

2
Broadway Jukebox: The Musicals of 2023 Photo
Broadway Jukebox: The Musicals of 2023

Enjoy songs from musicals like: Parade, Sweeney Todd, Shucked, Harmony, Here Lies Love, New York, New York, Merrily We Roll Along, Back to the Future, How to Dance in Ohio, and more!

3
Broadway Jukebox: New Year, New You! Photo
Broadway Jukebox: New Year, New You!

2024 is here at last! What better time than the start of a new year to try to be your best self? Whether its sage advice for the body, mind, or spirit, there's nothing better than a good, old-fashioned makeover song to get you motivated. Check out 50 showtunes that will leave you feeling like a brand-new you!

4
Broadway Jukebox: Broadway 301- Advanced Photo
Broadway Jukebox: Broadway 301- Advanced

Enjoy songs from musicals like: Hairspray, Rent, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Next to Normal, Mean Girls, Les Miserables, Avenue Q, Wicked, Dreamgirls, The Phantom of the Opera, The Lion King, Hamilton, and more!

