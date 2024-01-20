Broadway Jukebox: Broadway 401- Expert

Want to enjoy the music of Broadway, but need some help brushing up on your musical theatre know how? Let's gets some basics under your belt. Once you've graduated from Broadway 101, Broadway 201, and Broadway 301, move on the to the Expert level with 100 songs that represent some of Broadway's lesser-known melodies.

Enjoy songs from musicals like: The Band's Visit, Violet, Kiss of the Spider Woman, The Rink, Jane Eye, Urinetown, Bright Star, Assassins, Fun Home, Grand Hotel, Flora the Red Menace, The Will Rogers Follies, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, and more!

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which expert level showtune you love the most!

