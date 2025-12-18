 tracker
We're Hiring! BroadwayWorld Is Seeking Full-Time Video Content Lead

Apply today to join our team and cover Broadway events all year long.

Dec. 18, 2025

If you're a New York City-based theater lover with experience in video production, BroadwayWorld wants you on our team. We're on the hunt for Broadway-savvy  videographers/video content creators to help us cover a wide variety of theatrical events in New York City, including Broadway openings, concerts, press previews, red carpets, and more. Plus, you'll get a chance to have your work featured on the world's leading website for all things Broadway.

Proficiency in both filming and editing is required. Candidates must have quick access to New York City's theatre district. 

Position details:

Start date: 2/2/2026 (but somewhat flexible)
 
Salary: $55-65K/year, with 401k matching up to 4% max, 100% reimbursement towards your own private health insurance up to $200/month
 
Description: The Video Content Lead is responsible for the videography and editing of BroadwayWorld's video content - including red carpet and rehearsal interview packages, long-form sit-down interviews and musical performances. This position is expected to turn around some (but not all) video edits within 24-48 hours from the event shoot. This position will pitch and produce new video series, as well as maintaining existing BroadwayWorld series through videography, editing and motion graphics. This position is expected to maintain online availability from 9am-5pm when not actively filming/traveling. Occasional evenings/weekend availability expected, but compensated for. The position is also responsible for maintaining and storing BroadwayWorld equipment, with paid travel provided for multi-camera shoots.
 
Application deadline: Sunday, January 11, 2026.
 

To apply, fill out this form.


