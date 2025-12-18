BroadwayWorld Classifieds 12/18/2025; Jobs In Development, Production, and More

Click Here for More on Classifieds

New Listings This Week

Full Time Jobs - BroadwayWorld: Video Content Lead

If you're a New York City-based theater lover with experience in video production, BroadwayWorld wants you on our team. We're on the hunt for Broadway-savvy videographers/video content creators to help us cover a wide variety of theatrical events in New York City, including Broadway openings, concerts, press previews, red carpets, and more. Plus, you'll get a chance to have your work featured on the world's leading website for all things Broadway. (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Head Treasurer

Please submit a resume and a non-generic cover letter about why you’re excited by this role. We look forward to hearing from you! TITLE: Head Treasurer REPORTS TO: Box Office Manager STATUS: Full-Time/Non-Exempt RATE: $37.23 Hourly (I.A.T.S.E. Local B-18) This is an I.A.T.S.E. Local B-18 union positi... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Assistant Carpenter

JOB TITLE: Marketing Coordinator REPORTS TO: Director of Audience Development FLSA STATUS: Full-Time, Non-Exempt COMPENSATION RATE: $42,000 annually LOCATION: 170 N Dearborn St. Chicago, IL 60601 (Hybrid Eligible) POSITION SUMMARY: The Marketing Coordinator plays a key role in the day-to-day operations of the Marketing department, supporting campaigns and communications across digital, print and on-site channels. The ideal candidate is organized, collaborative and an effecti... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Chorus Manager, Junior Ensemble and Bass Ensemble

BROOKLYN YOUTH CHORUS Chorus Manager, Junior Ensemble and Bass Ensemble Brooklyn Youth Chorus is seeking a full-time Chorus Manager for its Junior Ensemble (treble performing ensemble) and Bass Ensemble (tenor/bass performing ensemble) with an educator mindset, proactive data-driven logistic skills, and strong communication and relationship-building capabilities. The Chorus Manager is responsible for coordinating logistics, communications, company needs, and chorister supervision for ensemb... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Lighting Designer

Governors State University’s Theatre and Performance Studies program is seeking a Lighting Designer for its upcoming spring dance production of All That Jazz. General Show Information • All rehearsals will occur on the Governors State campus in Chicago’s south suburbs. • Performance dates: March 5 & 7, 2026, at The Center for Performing Arts at Governors State University • More about the show: https://www.govst.edu/TAPSVeraStark/ Lighting Designer Responsibilities • Desig... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Stages St. Louis 2026 Season

STAGES St. Louis, a professional musical theatre company is seeking production staff to join us for our 2026 Season, which runs from May through October. All positions are seasonal and will be paid bi-weekly. Please visit https://stagesstlouis.org/jobs/ for more information. Remit resumes to Jobs@stagesstlouis.org ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Theatre Manager - Ambassador Theatre

The Shubert Organization is America’s oldest professional theatre company and the largest theatre owner on Broadway. Since the dawn of the 20th century, Shubert has operated hundreds of theatres and produced hundreds of plays and musicals both in New York City and throughout the United States. Shubert currently owns and operates 17 Broadway theatres, six off-Broadway venues, and the Forrest Theatre in Philadelphia. Shubert delivers innovative ticketing solutions via its Telecharge, API distribu... (more)

Internships - Creative: Summer Technical Theater Internships

The Naples Players is seeking motivated, confident, and creative theatre artists for our Summer Internship Program. Interns will work closely with the professional full-time staff members in mounting the summer 2026 season. Qualified interns may also have the opportunity to assist or fully design for TNP's main stage and educational theater program. 26-27 Shows will be announced February 1st. The summer includes a major contemporary main stage musical, a teen production, a student produced s... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Technical Director

The Technical Director reports to the Executive Director and is responsible for: Providing build drawings for shop staff, purchasing materials and tracking scenic dept budgets, supervising and supporting construction and scene shop staff to ensure accuracy and quality standards, install scenery on stage in conjunction with shop staff, oversee and support work of run crew during rehearsals and performances, maintain theatre space as it relates to stage, rigging and production, oversee and lea... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: Call for STAGE MANAGER

The Manor Club Theatre is seeking a Stage Manager for their April 2026 production of the comedy CAHOOTS, by Rick Johnston, directed by Elizabeth Paldino, Producers, Donna Bellone and Mauro Contrastano. Rehearsals begin in February, 2 to 3 times per week until opening for 6 performances: April 10, 11, 12, 17, 18 and 19. Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sundays at 2:00pm. The Manor Club, 1023 Esplanade, Pelham Manor, NY 10803. Please submit resume to: themanorclubofpelham@gmail.com or call 914-738... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Development Associate

Salary Range: $42,000 – $47,000 Status: Exempt, Full-Time Reports to: Director of Advancement Works closely with: Development Manager, Data Services Manager, Marketing Manager George Street Playhouse (GSP), a professional producing theatre at the heart of New Brunswick’s vibrant cultural district, seeks a proactive and detail-oriented Development Associate to play a vital role in the success of its fundraising efforts. The Development Associate is a strong communicator and capable not-for-... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Executive Assistant to Producer

DESCRIPTION Executive Assistant to Producer Full-Time | Hybrid | Significant Travel | U.S.-Based Entertainment & Theatrical Producing Position Overview The Executive Assistant will serve as the right hand to an Executive Producer overseeing multiple companies, productions, and events across the U.S. and Europe. This role combines high-level executive support, digital systems management, and project coordination, with long-term growth potential into producing and general management. It re... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Associate Director, Advancement Operations

Associate Director, Advancement Operations Peter Jay Sharp Building - Brooklyn, NY 11217 Overview Salary Range $83,000.00 - $83,000.00 Salary Position Type Full-Time Category Development Description Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) is a multi-disciplinary arts center located in Brooklyn, New York. For more than 150 years, BAM has been the home for adventurous artists, audiences, and ideas—engaging both global and local communities. With world-renowned programming in theater, dance, m... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Senior Production Manager

TITLE: Senior Production Manager STATUS: Full-Time, In-person LOCATION: Becket, MA REPORTS TO: Director of Technical Production DEPARTMENT: Production SUPERVISES: Doris Duke Production Staff; Interns and overhire staff WORKS WITH: Programming Department; Facilities, Safety and Accessibility Department; Patron Services Department; Archives; IT COMPENSATION: Grade 5: $70,000-$80,000 SCHEDULE: September–May: Five (5) day work week June–August: Six (6) day work week (1 comp day for every ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Marketing and Communications - Broadway in Hollywood & the Hollywood Pantages Theatre via TOC Arts Partners

Director of Marketing and Communications Position Profile About the Opportunity Coming off another extremely triumphant season of productions and record-breaking attendance, Broadway in Hollywood and the Hollywood Pantages Theatre seek an energetic, driven, and forward-thinking Director of Marketing and Communications to join their team as a key leader in this period of forward momentum. The Hollywood Pantages reflects an exciting paradigm in The National Theatre landscape because of its... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Scenic Carpenter

Steppenwolf Theatre Company Scenic Carpenter For 50 years, Steppenwolf Theatre Company has been a cultural leader in Chicago and model for theatre companies in the United States and around the world. Formed by a collective of actors in 1976, the ensemble represents a remarkable cross-section of actors, directors, stage managers and playwrights. Steppenwolf’s artistic ambitions are made possible by its incredible workforce of individuals, who help create a culture of inclusivity, collaboration... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Music Director Orchestra Kentucky and Ramsey Theatre Company

MUSIC DIRECTOR Orchestra Kentucky & Ramsey Theatre Company Bowling Green, Kentucky Orchestra Kentucky and the Ramsey Theatre Company, both resident companies of the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SKYPAC), invite applications for the position of Music Director, beginning with the 2026–27 season. ________________________________________ THE POSITION The Music Director is the artistic leader of Orchestra Kentucky and serves as the Music Director for the Ramsey Theatre Compan... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Assistant Technical Director

Assistant Technical Director: Help Build the Future of Regional Theatre! Are you a skilled scenic engineering expert and a dedicated leader ready to advance your career at a rapidly growing regional theatre? Olney Theatre Center (OTC), a vibrant artistic hub just north of Washington, D.C., is seeking an Assistant Technical Director (ATD) to join our dynamic Production team. This is a pivotal moment to join OTC! We are dramatically expanding our facilities and capabilities, offering you the ch... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Scenic Charge Artist

Scenic Charge Artist: Define the Visual Identity of a Growing Theatre! Are you a highly experienced, visionary Scenic Charge Artist ready to take artistic leadership of an essential department at a rapidly growing regional theatre? Olney Theatre Center (OTC), a vibrant artistic hub just north of Washington, D.C., is seeking a passionate and skilled artist to join our Production team. WHY JOIN OLNEY THEATRE CENTER NOW? This is a pivotal moment in OTC's history! We are dramatically expanding... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Artistic Director

Renaissance Theaterworks (RTW), Milwaukee’s only professional theater company dedicated to gender equity, is at a historic turning point. With the planned retirement of its co-founding Artistic Director, Suzan Fete, after 33 seasons of bold leadership, RTW is seeking a visionary new Artistic Director to carry forward its nationally recognized legacy. This is a rare opportunity to lead a debt-free, mission-driven theater ... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Winter/Spring Internship

CLA PARTNERS a Talent Management company headquartered in New York, is looking to hire Winter/Spring Interns. JOB DESCRIPTION Join us as a TALENT INTERN and dive into the exciting world of TV, Film, and Theatre! You’ll have the incredible opportunity to learn and thrive in a vibrant, fast-paced office that proudly represents a diverse array of clients. Responsibilities may include: - Keeping our office calendar up-to-date with daily, weekly, and monthly events. - Organizing dynamic wee... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Summer Seasonal 2026 Department Manager and Staff Positions

Assistant Crafts Manager Assistant Production Electrician Assistant Properties Manager Assistant Stage Manager Assistant Technical Director of Stage Operations* Assistant Wardrobe Manager Calling Stage Manager Costume Floor Manager* Costume Shopper Crafts Artisan Crafts Manager* Draper* Electrician First Hand Hair + Makeup Staff Artist Hair + Makeup Supervisor* Lighting Supervisor Production Administrator Properties Artisan Properties Manager* Scenic Carpenter Stage Operati... (more)