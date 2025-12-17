Video: Amanda Seyfried Performs 'Hunger & Thirst' in New Clip From THE TESTAMENT OF ANN LEE





A new musical clip has been released from The Testament of Ann Lee, the drama film about the Shaker Movement. Led by Amanda Seyfried as Mother Anne Lee, the clip showcases Seyfried's performance of the song "Hunger and Thirst," adapted by composer Daniel Blumberg from a traditional Shaker hymn. Take a look at her powerful performance now.

Much of the film's soundtrack was inspired by Shaker hymns, which have been reimagined into ecstatic “movements" by Blumberg. The final sound mix is a combination of studio recordings and live singing from Seyfried and the cast, in addition to original movement from choreographer Celia Rowlson-Hall. Blumberg also wrote original songs for the film, including "Clothed by the Sun,” which is available to hear now. The full soundtrack will be released on January 16.

The Testament of Ann Lee is directed by The Brutalist's Mona Fasvold and Brady Corbet. During her rise during the eighteenth century, followers believed Ann Lee to be a female representation of God and were known for their jaunty musical worship during religious services, which is depicted in the movie. It will arrive in limited theaters on December 25, 2025.

The movie also stars Thomasin McKenzie, Lewis Pullman, Christopher Abbott, Tim Blake Nelson, Stacy Martin, Matthew Beard, Scott Handy, Viola Prettejohn, David Cale, and Jamie Bogyo.

The Testament of Ann Lee had its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival on September 1, 2025, and was also screened at the Toronto International Film Festival in September. For its theatrical release in December, attendees will have the chance to watch a 70mm cut in select theaters.