Listen: Melissa Errico Shares Holiday Song 'Spring Will Be A Little Late This Year'

Tony Award-nominated Broadway performer Melissa Errico has shared her new single, a rendition of Frank Loesser’s 1943 ballad, “Spring Will Be A Little Late This Year,” from her forthcoming American Songbook album I Can Dream, Can’t I?, out January 30, 2026. The song was first heard in the Deanna Durbin film Christmas Holiday."

Errico describes it as “about our inner weather: hopes falter — as we know— and renewal can be delayed. Tenderness survives the chill, and I tried to explore that sense of looking for inner strength.

The new single follows her recent three-track bundle — “But Beautiful,” “Dancing on the Ceiling,” and “Remind Me.” It also expands upon earlier album previews, including the dazzling first single “When In Rome (I Do As The Romans Do)” and her two-song bundle “I Can Dream, Can’t I?” / “I Didn’t Know About You."

Accompanied by Tedd Firth on piano, I Can Dream Can’t I? is described as "a collection of standards that are not standard," with songs written by Frank Loesser, Cy Coleman, Duke Ellington, Peggy Lee, Van Heusen, Rodgers & Hart, Jerome Kern, Sammy Fain, Dave Frishberg, Dori Caymmi, and Joni Mitchell.

I Can Dream Can’t I? Tracklist

1. “When In Rome (I Do As The Romans Do)” (In the Name of Love, 1964) — Music by Cy Coleman, Lyrics by Carolyn Leigh

2. “I Can Dream, Can’t I?” (Right This Way, 1937) — Music by Sammy Fain, Lyrics by Irving Kahal

3. “I Didn’t Know About You” (1944) — Music by Duke Ellington, Lyrics by Bob Russell

4. “There’ll Be Another Spring” (Beauty and the Beat, 1959) — Music & Lyrics by Peggy Lee, Contributions: Hubie Wheeler

5. “But Beautiful” (The Road to Rio, 1947)— Music by James Van Heusen, Lyrics by Johnny Burke

6. “Dancing On The Ceiling” (Evergreen, 1930) — Music by Richard Rodgers, Lyrics by Lorenz Hart

7. “Remind Me” (One Night in the Tropics, 1940) — Music by Jerome Kern, Lyrics by Dorothy Fields

8. “Like A Lover” (Look Around, 1967) — Music by Dori Caymmi, Lyrics by Alan & Marilyn Bergman

9. “Spring Will Be A Little Late This Year” (Christmas Holiday, 1943) — Music & Lyrics by Frank Loesser

10. “All In Fun” (Very Warm for May, 1939)— Music by Jerome Kern, Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein

11. “Listen Here” (1979) — Music & Lyrics by David Frishberg

12. “Both Sides Now” (Clouds, 1966) — Music & Lyrics by Joni Mitchell

Bonus Track:

13. “After You, Who?” (Gay Divorce, 1932) — Music & Lyrics by Cole Porter

Tour Dates

2/14-2/16 - New York, NY - Birdland Jazz Club

3/22 - Mamaroneck, NY - Emelin Theatre

3/28 - Las Vegas - The Smith Center

About Melissa Errico

Melissa Errico is a Tony-nominated actress for her mentor Michel Legrand’s “Amour” on Broadway - and star of such Broadway musicals as “My Fair Lady”, “High Society”, “White Christmas”, “Les Misérables” & more. She recently re-touring her new album, the acclaimed “Sondheim in the City” —culminating in her London solo concert hall debut at Cadogan Hall on July 12, 2025.

This past year, she made her London concert hall debut at Cadogan Hall with Sondheim in the City Live!, and was joined by Alec Baldwin for a performance in East Hampton, NY during The Fitzgeralds: A Reading with Music. She also debuted her new live project, The Streisand Effect, performing alongside Barbra Streisand’s band in both Long Beach, CA and New York, NY.

Photo Credit: Matt Baker