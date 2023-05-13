Broadway Jukebox: 60 Showtunes for Mother's Day

Mother's Day weekend is here, and if mama can't provide you a Broadway-themed playlist to celebrate, then BroadwayWorld will! These songs go out to all the maternal figures out there- expecting mothers, exasperated mothers, overbearing mothers, protective mothers, reflective mothers, and all the mothers in between. We'll have your toes tappin' to showtunes sung by mothers, to mothers, and about mothers.

Enjoy songs from musicals like: Hamilton, Gypsy, Bright Star, Baby, Spring Awakening, Hairspray, Mean Girls, Waitress, A Little Night Music, Sweeney Todd, Falsettos, Caroline, Or Change, and many more!

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which motherly showtune stands out to you.

