MJ THE MUSICAL to Play Final West End Performance Today

The West End's production of MJ The Musical has its final performance at the Prince Edward Theatre today, ahead of upcoming tours in Asia and the United Kingdom.

The production has been running in the United Kingdom since March 2024, and ran for almost two years. It won the Olivier Award for Best Choreography, and was also nominated for Best New Musical.

The closing performance will feature cast members Jamaal Fields Green in the title role, Matt Mills as Joseph Jackson / Rob, Mitchell Zhangazha as Michael, Philippa Stefani as Rachel, and KoKo Alexandra as Katherine Jackson / Kate, alongside the show's ensemble.

The show's upcoming Asia tour is set to begin this year, with a wait list open as new information on that, and the UK tour beginning in 2027, continues to release.