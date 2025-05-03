Playlist: The Tony-Nominated Shows of 2025

 tracking pixel
The 78th Annual Tony Awards will air on June 8, 2025.

It's Tonys season! The nominations for the 2025 Tony Awards were announced earlier this week and many of this season's most-loved new productions have recently released (or will soon release) cast recordings.

Study up on the music from the nominated shows below and look out for upcoming cast recording releases, including: Redwood (May 13), Smash (May 16), Boop! The Musical (June 6), Just in Time (June 6), Real Woemn Have Curves (June), and Floyd Collins (July 11).

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which song from a 2025 Tony-nominated musical stands out to you.

