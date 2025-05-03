Playlist: The Tony-Nominated Shows of 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



It's Tonys season! The nominations for the 2025 Tony Awards were announced earlier this week and many of this season's most-loved new productions have recently released (or will soon release) cast recordings.

Study up on the music from the nominated shows below and look out for upcoming cast recording releases, including: Redwood (May 13), Smash (May 16), Boop! The Musical (June 6), Just in Time (June 6), Real Woemn Have Curves (June), and Floyd Collins (July 11).

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which song from a 2025 Tony-nominated musical stands out to you.

Want more showtunes? Study up on Broadway history with music from the 1940s, 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, 2010s and 2020s. Check out our favorite Overtures, Opening numbers, 'I Want' songs, Act 1 finales, Act 2 openers, 11 o'clock numbers, and Finales. And study up on the basics of Broadway with Broadway 101, Broadway 201, Broadway 301, Broadway 401, and Never on Broadway.