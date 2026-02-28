Cambalache Theatre Company to Present STATIONS OF LIFE

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Cambalache Theatre Company will present Stations of Life written by Trinidad Alcorta and directed by Cecilia Wisky. The production will be presented as part of the 2026 New York City Fringe Festival with FRIGID New York at UNDER St Marks.

Performances are on Friday, April 3 at 8:10 p.m., Saturday, April 4 at 3:40 p.m., Sunday, April 12 at 2 p.m. and Saturday, April 18 at 10:20 p.m. The performance will run approximately 50 minutes.

A chance encounter on the London Underground sparks a love that stretches across decades, borders, and belief systems. As ideals shift and identities fracture, two lives collide with the cost of ambition, migration, and time. Intimate, politically charged, and deeply human, this work asks what survives when love outgrows its original dream.

The cast will feature Carmen Ezcurra as Laura and Theo Hamm as Thomas.

The creative team includes Trinidad Alcorta (writer), Cecilia Wisky (director and producer), Paul Schack (lights designer), Francesco Santalucia (Music Composer), Carmen Ezcurra (producer), Giovanna Camurati (production assistant and content producer), Charles White (photos), Pilar Petracchi (illustrator).