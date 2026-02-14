Playlist: The Greatest Broadway Love Songs

Click Here for More on Broadway Jukebox

What is your favorite Broadway love song? It's a question BroadwayWorld has been asking your favorite Broadway stars every Valentine's Day, and this year, our list has grown to over 1500 responses. Which songs did they pick? Feel the love with Broadway's ultimate soundtrack to Valentine's Day, featuring the top 100 showtunes from the list!

Enjoy songs from musicals like The Bridges of Madison County, Hadestown, Wicked, Carousel, The Sound of Music, The Color Purple, Aida, West Side Story, The Phantom of the Opera, South Pacific, Parade, Follies, Cinderella, Funny Girl, Rent, Falsettos, and so many more!

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which Broadway love song you love the most!

