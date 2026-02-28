Go Inside Shenandoah University's CATCH ME IF YOU CAN on Our Instagram Story

Go inside Shenandoah University's production of Catch Me If You Can on our Instagram Story! Second-year BFA Musical Theatre student Emerson Riley, who leads the production, will be taking over BroadwayWorld's account to give followers a look inside the musical. Follow along on our Story here!

Learn more about Shenandoah University here.

About Emerson Riley

Emerson Riley is a second-year BFA Musical Theatre student earning her degree at Shenandoah University in Winchester, Virginia. Originally from Venice Beach, CA, this California girl is stoked to “fly, fly away” in ShenCo’s upcoming production of Catch Me If You Can! Outside of the theatre, you can find her breaking it down on the dance floor, playing her guitar, or designing elaborate charcuterie boards. She would love to thank her brilliant director and choreographer, Angie Schworer, the terrific cast and crew of Catch Me, and of course her Mom, Dad, brother, and trusty K-9 pal, Scout.